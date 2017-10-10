Dressing Up Like A Spy: 5 Ideas from Kingsman

After the hit of the 2014 movie, Kingsman 2 has brought us a new story along with some fantastic inspirations. The second part is a great adaption that reminds us of dashing personas like James Bond or John Wick. Like the counterparts, Kingsman is also widely known for introducing traditional outfits worn by the actors.

If you're looking to add a bit of fancy touch to your daily fashion, then this article is made just for you. The movie has unveiled great deal of suiting and apparel collection that serves as a primary wear. Let see what are the most explosives styles captured from the movie!

In our top list:

1. Taron Egerton Kingsman Orange Tuxedo

Taron Egerton is seen wearing the orange tuxedo while having a dinner in a TV Commercial Scene. The same outfit made by Film Jackets certainly lookalike that features similar black lapels, three pockets on front and one button closure.

It is available for price $129 that includes a black fitting trouser, you can view the #KingsmanOrangeTuxedo at Film Jackets.

2. Harry Hart Brown Coat

Well tuxedos and fragrance are not the only thing shining the scenes, there are other sensational styles like the Harry Hart Shearling Jacket. It looks absolutely rich and speaking of money, this coat with similar details cost £1,795 however, Amazon is selling this jacket for $69 with minor difference. It still looks cool which I believe will work out great for your fashion.

3. Ginger Ale Coat

For Women, Kingman has got something fabulous and elegant. Ginger Ale is also member of the independent intelligent agency who offers her expertise as a tech. The debuting star certainly is showing off her embellishing talent and fortunately, her tailored grey jacket is in stock at shopspring.com with sharp details.

Shopspring is offering this trendy style for a price $225.00. See the look here.

4. Agent Tequila Denim Jacket

There is a new sheriff in town and he’s ready for some fun. Channing Tatum here brings a cowboy look that includes a warm denim jacket with faux shearling. It’s fashionable and creates an old style western feeling within especially when you’re a going to take down a big enemy group.

Amazon is giving us a very similar and well-printed denim jacket which is lighter and good for winter. Buy it here for $57.30.

5. Merlin Cotton Waxed Field Jacket

To build a strong foundation, it takes someone like Merlin run a spy agency. Surely, you can’t just watch him without noticing his looks. The traditional markup is an outfit worth a fortune which is the reason it cost around $830 at Mr. Porter.

While another website called Neiman Marcus has an affordable but not close match jacket at $144.00.

Conclusion: