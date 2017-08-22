Drive out the Darkness of Hate with the Light of Love

Irony abounds: Dark forces divide us, while a momentarily darkened sky unites us.

We look to the heavens not for a sign, but a spectacle; to see a natural wonder – to shade our eyes from the awesome power of nature – while most of us forget to look inward and face the reality of human nature; that we are sinners, from the best among us to the worst within us all, who too often act before we think and speak before we have something worthwhile to say; that we see the light (or the temporary lack thereof), but fail to get the message; that we sanctify the scientific, but secularize everything else; that we can be dogmatic in our beliefs, but not believe in anything we call religious dogma; that we can make a religion out of politics, but condemn the political stance of the country’s religious faith.

That sort of godless religion needs an eclipse of its own, because whenever man becomes God destruction follows. Look no further than the attempt to destroy the memory of the one man billions believe is God –– which tells us what?

That sometimes no miracle can stop a massacre, because the beauty of love can make the souls of evil men uglier still; that we fear what we do not know, while we frighten – and do not hesitate to bludgeon – the deliverers of a truth we do not want to know.

Let us start, then, with this acknowledgment: There is much we do not – and will never – know.

Science offers answers, but those answers are matters of how rather than why.

Science dissects the clock – it reveals its motors and gears – but it only has theories, not answers, about why the clock exists at all.

It can tell us how the clock keeps time, but nothing about the need for time. It can speculate about who the clockmaker is, if there even is one, without giving him credit for anything.

In the end, the humility of yesterday should bring us together – today – and every day to come.