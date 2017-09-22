Dr.Marlene Carson: On How She Survived What Was Meant to Destroy Her

On any given day you can catch Dr.Marlene Carson doing what she does best, pouring into the lives of all that come within her reach. She is unapologetic about her life and what she has had to endure to get where she is today. She wants others to succeed by any means necessary. That is why she is so open about her life. I had the opportunity to sit with her and learn about who she is and why she is determined to leave no hurting woman behind.

CP: Introduce yourself and profession to our readers.

MC: My name is Dr. Marlene Carson. While I have Dr. on my name now I wasn’t always called Dr. I am a SurThriver of Domestic Minor Sex Trafficking. Taken at the age of 15 as a Virgin girl and put into prostitution. Today, I am a Survivor that is absolutely thriving in ministry, business and specifically social enterprise.

CP: What inspired you to pursue this area of interest?

MC:I decided to pursue social enterprise because I knew that it would teach people how to do good better. Entrepreneurs have the ability to make an impact in the world and we want to leave a mark. So, I show entrepreneurs how to create sustainable profit for both their business and their passion projects.

CP: What advice would you share with those interested in a similar pursuit?

MC: You know the best advise I can give anyone is something we have all heard before “In case of evacuation put your mask on first, then help the one sitting next to you”. Don’t be afraid to do it alone and take care of you. When it comes to greatness you may find yourself alone for a season. Greatness is not birth in a crowd. Although you will find great people in crowded places they will tell you that greatness happened when they decided to sit still, make themselves and their business a priority.

CP: Discuss a professional challenge and how you overcame it:

MC: Honestly, my professional challenge was that I wanted to take everyone with me. So many people helped me along my journey that I thought the right thing to do was to give back. However, it didn’t take me long to find out that everyone may not be ready for greatness even if they have the potential.

CP: What is next for your brand/business in 2017?

MC: October 2017 I will be launching Dr. Marlene, The SurThrivalist. A survivor that is thriving with the spirit of revival. Reviving dead dreams, visions and destinies. See, while I am a survivor of human trafficking I don’t want to get boxed in there. Human trafficking was what happened to me it’s not who I am. I am an Ultrepreneur at heart. I love empowering people to get to their next dimension. I am a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ loving on people with the love of Christ has proven in my life to set the captive free. Once free people want to know their purpose and how to obtain it. I show them how to do so.

I love how open and transparent Marlene is about her life. She is the true example of what it means to be a phenomenal woman.