Drone Show Coin An Amazing & Twinkling Story

There is no question that Colorado Springs Drone Dance Group is one of the finest group of pilots of its kind and they are phenomenally engaging at what they do. The master mind behind the drone pilot and CMO Csilla Brimer, the Drone Dance Show is an extremely coordinated dance show of 15-20 drones and they use more than 15,000 LED lights to create a well smarmed formation in the sky along with a collaboration of music, acrobatics, special effects; performing against a magnificent background and making it look even more wonderful. The curators of this one of a kind Dance show have come up with some new and unconventional ways to trigger the soul of entertainment in our audience.

This Drone Dance Show Group has come up with a unique design of a drone to execute dance performance through it. It has been assumed that they had to answer a lot of questions to other interested dancers while they were building their own dance drone and because this group is an enthusiast regarding their own interest of drone dancing, they came up with the idea of building their own platform for it. They have initiated the reality show currently known as the Drone Dance Show.

Twinkle – in its prototype phase – in known as the world’s first dancing drone frame and contains built in LED lights that gives it the ultimate backdrop during its performance. Twinkle, name after a poem is known for its durability, lightweight and is being considered as nearly wind-resistant. It contains a six-motor system and it is said that it can still maintain its position even after a motor has failed down.

It is being inscribed that once Twinkle is available in the market for sale, it will have pre-determined choreographed dance moves that will allow the user to create his own dance show. “A tremendous amount of love goes into the development of a new drone,” says Brimer. “Because of that, these drone babies became like second children!”

But the most engaging thing is, this newly established company’s creative idea do not just end here, the team shall be introducing world’s fir Drone Show Coin, the first drone coin affiliated with the world’s first drone and is specifically designed for entertainment purposes.

Drone Show Coin is a crypto-token made on the Ethereum stage blockchain utilizing "shrewd contracts", a decentralized cryptographic token arrangement that offers dynamic answers for the obstructions and interruption issues regarding to honeypot stages.

The organizers of the Drone Dance Show said in an interview as quoted “A cryptocurrency is a digital currency, which is not owned, controlled or managed by any government, individual, king or powerful organization, “They further added, “It is public and decentralized. It is not stored on any server. It cannot be shut down. It is not printed by any banks…. It completely cuts out the middleman whenever a transaction is made – therefore there is no transaction charge.”

They even discussed the latest blockchain technology and how it is linked to their own Drone Dance Show by saying “The blockchain is very hard to hack because it keeps track of all transactions, and you cannot invent fictitious transactions. Perhaps one of the most preferred aspect of cryptocurrencies is that the value of the cryptocurrency is the same globally.”