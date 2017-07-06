Dropping In: King of the Road Mystery Guest Lacy Baker

The second season of Thrasher’s King of the Road on Viceland had three women skaters as special guests with each of the skate teams. Lacey Baker talks about being part of team Deathwish, skating on Nike SB, and creativity, health .

I confessed to Lacey that I’ve followed her career for a while and remember watching her win the Ladies’ Street comp at Mystic Skate Cup ( in 2008), thinking, ‘This girl is a damn good skater.’ I felt like such a fangirl chatting with her recently.

You’ve really made your way in the industry and that’s no small task. Winning X Games gold years back and where you are now, nominated for ESPY Award and on Nike SB-what a journey you’ve had! What was it like being contacted by Nike SB to be part of their team? It came about after winning Street League and the My World video came out. There was mutual interest since I had been looking for a shoe sponsor and had reached out to them.

You and other ladies have now really broken through to take women’s skating to the next level. Do you like being a trailblazer? It’s about how to help the next generation in the industry and the industry representing all different types of people, not just one type of person. I can open the door for queer people, others can see that anybody can skate, you can be any type of person.

Sure, skateboarding has always been not one monolithic type of person. Right, I think it’s good that different types of people get visibility.

Tell me about winning Street League Super Crown. What an opportunity and accomplishment! It all came to a head about five days before. There was the fire at my apartment, I was really hyped for skating Street League and I was thinking about moving to New York, but then I was, OK I’m moving to New York now, which I did. This was all leading up to the Thrasher part.

Your My World part is beautiful. It really shows your powerful style and arsenal of tricks. It seems like you and Tyler (Smolinski) have great chemistry. What did you enjoy the most about filming My World? I met Tyler randomly at the park. I saw him, introduced myself and we kind of started filming together. The expectation wasn’t it was going to be something or that it was specifically for Thrasher. It was just us, no pressure. We wanted it to be special and we developed a cool relationship. We bonded in the process of creating My World.

You recently moved to New York. There are so many great spots there; what’s your favorite spot to skate in NYC? I practice a lot at different parks, LES, Cooper Park, street skating especially hititng up the spots where I’ve filmed. I’m psyched about spots I got tricks at for My World. I like to go back to those spots and land different tricks. LES is so fun— everybody there just rips.

How did the Rainbow/ Push photo for Pulse Orlando come about? It’s a beautiful image and such an important cause. A friend, Sam (McGuire) had an idea to raise money for Orlando, for Pulse. We worked on Rainbow/ Push together. It was an image he wanted to create and once he approached me with the idea I said, ‘Hell yeah I’m doing it!’ All of the proceeds are going directly to victims. We’re getting close to our goal. It blew up way bigger than we thought-- pretty mind blowing.

Let’s talk King of the Road. Burnett called, said he was interested in having us as mystery guests. I was skeptical since last time I had to do embarrassing shit. This time was different with Vice involved. It’s a whole production. There’s a lot of skating, but it also shows more of what goes on in the van, the whole process, it’s cool. I’m psyched I was on Deathwish. The best thing about King of the Road was being with this group of people. I love Lizard, Jon, the whole Deathwish team is awesome. It was great going into it knowing the people I would be skating with. I’ve known Lizard for over a decade, so it was a good vibe, good company.

What was the most unexpected thing about KOTR? I really was blown away by the level of skating. All those guys, like Foy (Jamie), he’s like MVP landing all these crazy tricks, doing crazy unbelievable shit! It was just impressive. Every day we were looking at the book, diligently getting tricks, making challenges. We would get random text messages about challenges, it was a non-stop scavenger hunt.

What’s coming up for you now? There’s a bunch of stuff on the horizon. Getting ready for X Games in July, Street League, travel, skate, film, go a couple places. All summer I hope to street skate, hopefully in Europe; that’d be a dream come true. Living in New York, staying healthy...be strong so I can stay strong. I stay on top of my health. Me and my girlfriend got our own space, so now I have a room where I can work on paintings, music, so creativity is definitely on the horizon. Skating, health and creativity.

Can you think of an experience or a challenge that you had that you know skateboarding or being a skater helped you navigate? There’s tons of them, my whole life! But most recently, definitely the whole experience, the hardship of my apartment fire. With all of that going on, I had to get out and set it aside at Street League and just focus even though I had to figure out where I was going to live. I know skating helps with being able to prioritize and focus. Skating has always been a safe space for me and my mental health.