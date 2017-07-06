Dropping In: King of the Road Mystery Guest Nora Vasconcellos

The second season of Thrasher Magazine’s King of the Road on Viceland had three women skaters as special guests with each of the skate teams. Nora Vasconcellos got to skate with Team Creature. She talks about how much fun KOTR was, being the first woman on the Adidas team, and opening doors for more women in skating, among other things.

I knew I liked you when I learned that you’re a big Rocket Power fan. It’s a great show! I love Reggie; I wanted to be her!

Talk about Welcome Skateboards a little. Welcome is a skate company...right after I moved to California, the stars were all aligning and I went to work for them - It was still located in a garage. It was myself, Daniel Vargas, and Jason (Salillas). Jason ran into me a few times around town skating. For the longest time he thought I was Brazilian or something and couldn’t speak English. He finally realized I spoke English, we talked and hung out and he offered me a job as a designer and I’ve been part of Welcome for years as a designer and a skater.

You’re the first woman to skate for Adidas. It’s exciting to see ladies really breaking through in the industry. I know! We’re standing at that threshold and I never imagined we’d be in that position. I’ve been skating for a long time it’s my passion, I love being able to share that with the world. It’s surreal. It hasn’t really hit me. As far as how more women are breaking through, it will definitely help the next generation of skaters. Skating is a reflection of how the culture is and skating affects the culture so much. The more girls getting support it’s great; it really is a man’s world in many ways.

So women really have to integrate into the existing structures of the industry to get to the next level. Yeah, of course. Girl-only teams, that’s great and all, but I like skating with guys. I always have; it’s just a part of skating. It’s a fact- there are more guys than girls and being with guys goes with the territory. It’s great that skating is a way to showcase people who do what they love. Skating transcends and influences fashion and art.

Do you see more ladies getting on Adidas? Yes. They have a program to get more women involved and it’s cool, I get the chance to “curate” that, if you will.There are so many girls who are super deserving, pushing limits, and need support. It’s great to spread the wealth— that more teams are integrating girls.

What’s the best place you’ve traveled to because of skating? Once I got on Adidas there’s been lots more traveling. I skated in Australia-the Gold Coast, Japan, Copenhagen. Copenhagen is my favorite. They’re big supporters of the skate scene. They shut things down and let skaters skate all over the whole city. Copenhagen-it’s a great life people have there. The food, the transportation, we rode bikes everywhere for a week straight.

How did KOTR happen? I was in Boston visiting family after travelling to Europe. Michael Burnett texted me. I had no hesitation and said yes. I was quiet about it until it solidified since I was going to be a mystery guest.

What was the best thing or your favorite part about doing KOTR? My favorite thing was just the hype and excitement of the trip to Hawaii. KOTR has never flown anyone to a city challenge. We were in our fifth city, in California; the text came telling us to be at LAX at 4:00 p.m.— pack your bags. Willis and someone else started saying “we’re going to Hawaii.” I don’t know where they got that idea. We were like, there’s no way. We spent 24 hours not knowing, but the idea was in our heads that maybe we would be going to Hawaii. When we were at the airport we realized, dude we are actually going to Hawaii. It was incredible!

Was there anyone you really clicked with? I had known pretty much everyone on the team— Willis I see around...these were people I have lifelong friendships with- Gravette (David), it was the gnarliest scavenger hunt! Coming in halfway through as a guest, I just wanted to be helpful to my team.

What was the craziest KOTR challenge you had to do? We went to this course, a big BMX type course and that could be fun, but we got there and had to eat a giant cookie - as big as our head. Then we had to skate the course and everyone was struggling, breaking down. It was intense, there was lots of swearing. It was part of this YMCA facility, there were moms with kids just watching these grown men having fits. It was insane!

I understand you do work with The Young and Brave Foundation. Matt (Coulter) reached out to me to get involved in their Ambassadors program with other athletes. It’s an amazing organization doing such good things for young people with cancer and their families.

Tell me about a situation in your life where you know that being a skater or skateboarding helped you navigate that challenge. There’s a ton! One of the biggest things is I was always a scaredy-cat. In skateboarding I was not afraid of things—like dropping in. But because of skateboarding I’ve taken the trips of a lifetime.One time I was in Japan and got sick, so there I was in this tiny town in a tiny hospital. It (skating) has allowed me to get out of my comfort zone and know I can overcome things, whether it’s landing a certain trick or being in a foreign country.