Dropping in: King of the Road: The Master Lensmen / Ewan Bowman

Leigh is writing this series of interviews that focus on the gentlemen behind the lenses of Thrasher Magazine’s King of the Road Season 2 on Viceland.

The videographers are the meticulous artists who film the way skateboarders move in the environment, capturing the interaction of skaters and the urban landscape. The lensmen (along with the skaters) choose and establish what we see and how we see it in the medium of skate: the architecture and space, the viewpoint, the skaters’ style, all helping viewers create our visual and visceral experiences.

LR: You have skated with and filmed legends in the industry - how did you start working for Thrasher Magazine?

EB:Skating is such a small industry. I worked for Flip, (Michael) Burnett was out shooting photos and we just built a relationship over time and became pretty cool friends as years went by. Mike said ‘You should shoot for Thrasher’ so I guess without Burnett I’d be nameless and penniless!

I rattled off a list of skateboarding videos stacked with legendary status-- genre-defining, ground-breaking stuff that Bowman helped create. I would call his videography culturally significant if invoking that term didn’t sound so corny and render his work otherwise, but his work is among those which have propelled skate videos to an artform. Bowman has an extensive body of work. Just watch Luan Oliveira in his Thrasher Strike and Destroy; it is so seamless, it makes you feel like you are right there. Bowman also has a few tours of duty in Thrasher’s King of the Road: Flip (2005) and Chocolate (2011, 2012, and 2013).

LR: You have helped to create some of the defining videos in the skate industry: Free Your Mind and In Bloom (Transworld), Six Newell (2004); Gerwer, for God’s sake! Elissa Steamer!

EB: You know those videos!

LR: Stay Flared (Lakai, 2015) an epic, a classic. Also, the stuff you did with Flip: Really Sorry (2003) and Extremely Sorry (2009) If I continue with the list there will be no room for the interview! Plus you have video parts out… You have a voluminous ouevre - how would you say your work has evolved over the years?

EB: A lot of the changes are external-- the internet making videos so accessible and constant and the technology of editing. I was in there in the early days, putting together footage. Editing stuff together; I was at 411. Skaters were sending in footage to guys to be edited. It was laborious then, the computer stuff has changed so much. Editing really teaches you how to film. I loved skating. I was a maniac. I never went to school for this, a friend said I should think about what kind of a job I wanted to do, that I wasn’t going to go pro or anything. I thought, I like to be outside, I love skating. So OK, I’ll shoot photos. It was a progression.

Over time I learned to edit, to film. I was shown certain ways to do things and I kept working, trying things. Making mistakes really teaches you. Like the video, Extremely Sorry; I’ve been extremely lucky I was involved with skating. The best time was doing the Transworld stuff, Flip stuff, filming for Sorry; French Fred ( Fred Mortagne) was putting stuff together. It was all clicking. Working for Thrasher, my style has progressed the most, I really developed my own style. Let’s just say I’ve improved— or I hope I have!

LR: When did you start skating?

EB: I was kind of a late bloomer. I grew up in the Orkney Islands, on the tip of Scotland. So I grew up in a very isolated place. I remember going to see Back to the Future when I was 10 or 11. Then, I wanted a skateboard. The first time I saw someone ollie--I had this crappy board--there was this kid on vacation and he had pink wheels, grip tape, a & 7-ply board, Vision shoes: he popped an ollie and I knew I wanted to do this. There was a smooth area over by the primary school and I tried and tried to ollie. I had to go buy a real deck with real wheels!

Ewan Bowman

What’s the best part about working for Thrasher?

The freedom, Jake Phelps! That’s a hard question, there are so many things. We have the sickest crew of people who are out there killing it and making the raddest shit happen! It’s Thrasher! I work from home, I work on the road, I work with anyone and everyone. I have the opportunity to bounce around on different projects, different trips. I could work on a project with someone, not see them for two years, then see them and it’s like no time has passed. It’s the best job in the world. As I’ve gotten older, I look around and realize more and I’m really grateful for where this has taken me. When you’re young, especially in skating, you have the freedom like that feeling summer’s never going to end. The last 20 years have felt like the best summer ever- going and never reaching the horizon.

What do you think about a Jake Phelps presidency?

For sure, why not! Phelper knows his shit. You can talk to him about any subject and he’ll just go off. Any subject. He’s a smart dude. He’s the Lemmy (Kilmister) of skateboarding. Lemmy was the last true rock n roller. Jake’s 53 and still bombing hills, skateboarding down to the bone. At the (Mission Dolores Park) Hillbomb, he was going about 37mph. Risk for reward, not thinking just doing it. He got to the end, threw up his hands and the speed wobble got him. Luckily for him, he’s Jake; trust me, he’ll be fine.

What’s the first skate video you ever saw and how did it affect you?

It was some Madrid Skate video. The first one that really affected me was the H Street stuff, This is Not the New H Street (1990).

H Street, right!? Shackle Me Not, Matt Hensley! I loved those!

So good! I grew up on an island we were sheltered. Seeing that was unreal to me. I loved the Santa Cruz and Powell videos, too. They affected me and really gave me something to aspire to: not, ‘What the fuck is this?’ but ‘I want to fucking do this!’ There are many: A Soldier’s Story (Life Skateboards, 1991) especially Sean Sheffey’s part; Rubbish Heap (World Industries 1989); Next Generation ( H Street,1992); all the Blockhead videos; all the videos I saw from an early age that really burned into my brain. There’s too many, but those are some that got me really hyped.

You worked on KOTR a couple of other times; how does this edition of KOTR compare?

The first time, I was with Flip. and Jeremy (Fox) said, “If you don’t win, don’t come back!” I was like the only filmer! I was doing all the hotel check-ins, log tapes, digitizing, making timelines, just insane. With Vice involved it’s been easier to focus on filming. I film, hand it to someone else. It’s like night and day. I’d spend 2-3 hours digitizing tapes to make the time line. It was really gnarly. I’d pretty much film, go to the hotel and spend a couple more hours dumping footage. It’s been way easier and less stressful this time doing KOTR for sure and way more fun!

What’s one of your most interesting, or crazy memorable road trip?

There are so many! One of the best ever was me, Frank Gerwer, Kenny Reed, Matt Mumford, a bunch of people. I was in San Francisco at the time and somehow we went to Colorado and Utah. We ended up meeting up with Mike Burnett. We’d sleep in the van, no hotels. This was before GPS so wherever we ended up was where we’d stay, so we’d sleep anywhere: in the van, on top of the van. We had these 411 T-shirts and we used them to wipe our asses. We had no sleeping bags. It was a lot of debauchery and hard to remember most of it…

Some of the Flip trips were the wildest. One trip in Mallorca, it was Flip, Etnies, we brought extra people and rented a giant villa, this mansion. Geoff Rowley, Ali Boulala, Arto Saari, there were a bunch of us. We had four rental cars... it should’ve been a reality show, it was ridiculous. We crashed the cars. We got stuck inside because it rained for days, smoking Moroccan hashish. It was total chaos but really fun.

How is shooting KOTR differ from other projects?

When filming a video or a part, the tricks that get put in document what’s happening. In KOTR, there are specific tricks and video for editing, so it’s more story-telling. You’re on the road for two weeks getting content. It’s fun but it is serious, we consciously have to shoot. On a regular skate trip, we might see a spot and think, let’s try this spot; we can be more spontaneous. KOTR is more storyboard narrative. As far as us being documented, if I don’t know I’m on camera, I’m fine; when I know I’m on camera I just do my job and try to say nothing.

Who is a filmer whose work you admire, it just resonates with you?

French Fred (Fred Mortagne) absolutely, a visionary; Jason Hernandez, a really good eye. It’s a cool thing, everyone has their own way of looking at things.Ty Evans made some of the raddest videos. I spent a lot of time with Fred, we hung out a lot; filming,skating; then it was way looser, less serious. Nowadays, it can be crazy production--some filmers ask skaters to do certain things: ‘Can you do that trick again?’ Nah, you have to stay present and capture it the first time.

Everyone has their way they work. But skating isn’t a scripted movie; filmers document what’s going on, capture that, and not create a formula. So big influences would also include Greg Hunt, Federico Feds Vitteta! Feds reminds me of a cheshire cat on ecstasy, always smiling, always happy, always having the best time!

How does being a skateboarder affect your day to day?

Skateboarding is a huge frame of reference for how we experience the world and skating helps a lot of people. For myself, I had a lot of pent up energy, built up aggression. It’s an outlet; skating releases, just like if you’re into boxing you hit that bag and get in the zone. It becomes not even conscious and really real. You eat shit and slam on concrete. Slamming helps you overcome; it’s like ok, I got that out of the way, now I can land the trick. Skating is an outlet; for physical energy, creativity, and helps you be able to focus. You learn you never quit and you stop at nothing: you either land it or get hurt.

