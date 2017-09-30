Drug & Alcohol Abuse Addiction Treatment Services: The Bridge Between Life and Death

American Addiction Centers (AAC) has reviewed the Health world since it announced the launch of Premium Addiction Treatment Services 10 years ago. American Addiction Centers's Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment was promised to shake things up a decade later.

With even a glimpse, a person would notice, “We all have a passion for helping people recover from addiction.” The National Medical Director at American Addiction Centers, Dr. Doub, makes a point of saying "things were always going to change when we launched Premium Addiction Treatment Services".

American Addiction Centers Dr. Tom Doub

Where one will likely see their competitors doing the same thing, Dr. Doub continues... "AAC provides a very strong medical foundation to its treatment, which is complemented by evidence-based group and individual therapies. AAC offers specialized addiction genetic testing to our patients to help aid in understanding of the biological basis of the disease and aid in treatment decision-making."

AAC has a very sophisticated laboratory capability, with an ability to test for many of the new and emerging synthetic opiates that are being manufactured overseas. These new drugs are very deadly and can be difficult to detect with routine drug screenings. "AAC has committed to measurement and reporting of treatment outcomes. Our initial outcomes are positive and will be made available in the coming months.”

He continues, "We do this because we believe Addiction treatment has been criticized for poor outcomes for many decades and people deserve better care.” Ultimately, it was going to be of huge benefit to AAC's customers because they look forward to a healthy and sober future. Dr. Doub finishes, "Our patients report good outcomes not only on their addiction, but also improvements in their mental health, family functioning, and employment.”.

Currently, the closest thing to Premium Addiction Treatment Services is The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), but AAC's premium addiction treatment services improved on this by housing patients in the largest aftercare network to provide the best possible services. This alone was enough to make American Addiction Centers's Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment more popular with customers in the Health space, quickly.

Premium Addiction Treatment Services is now available to buy and review at American Addiction Centers. Dr. Mark Calarco, National Medical Director of AAC gives the final statement “All our facilities provide a full range of treatment services, from detox to residential, to outpatient, and sober living. Additionally, some facilities specialize – chemical dependency, equestrian therapy, etc.”

To find out more, the place to visit is https://americanaddictioncenters.org/treatment-services/