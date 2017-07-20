Duane Myko brings the Should Could Dream Tour to Colleges across the Country

Since 2011 the Should Could Dream Tour has traveled to over 10,000 schools and reached over 1 million students worldwide. The tour has traveled to schools in Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Atlanta, Houston, Michigan, Los Angeles, and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Should Could Dream College Tour is about to make its mark empowering colleges and universities throughout the nation. Starting August 11th the tour will be traveling to at least thirteen universities with a mission to inspire students to work hard, dream big, and complete their education. The goal of the tour is to increase college retention. The Should Could Dream Play, followed by musical performances, sponsored activities, product sampling and vending will be featured at each University.