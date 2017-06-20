Dubai Has Robotic Police Officers And They're Amazing

That’s right, robot police officers are now patrolling the streets of Dubai. Well, actually, that’s not entirely accurate. The wheeled officers are employed mostly at shopping centers and tourist destinations. They’re designed to keep the peace and record petty crimes.

Resting somewhere firmly in the center of the uncanny valley (meaning they look weirdly human and weirdly not human at the same time), the robots have eyes but no mouth or nose. They stand 5”4’ tall and weigh a massive 220 pounds. They have a touchscreen in their chest used to report petty crimes.

The technological advancement has put the Dubai police force on the forefront of a technological revolution. By 2030, Dubai says 25% of its police officers could be robotic, and although the new peacekeepers can’t make arrests, they can recognize faces and compare them to a the criminal database. The head camera can live-stream video and send it to a police command center.

These robots could change the way policing is done and cut down on crime. Welcome to the future, folks.