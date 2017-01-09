The Duchess of Cambridge is pretty much eternally prepared for photos to be taken of her at any moment. It seems to us as though she’s always dressed to the nines and has the hair of a non-human goddess .

Our favorite duchess moments, however, come when she isn’t necessarily posing for the cameras ― playing sports, looking adoringly at Prince William ― you get the point.

In honor of our favorite royal’s 35th birthday on January 9, check out these 35 photos of Kate looking, well, totally normal and adorably candid.

WPA Pool via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as he talks to staff and young people during a visit to a Christmas party for volunteers at The Mix youth service on December 19, 2016 in London, England.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images A cub scout uses a neckerchief to show Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, how to support a broken arm, during a Cub Scout Pack meeting with cubs from the Kings Lynn District, in Kings Lynn, eastern England, on December 14, 2016.

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge attends Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards at Mansion House on November 22, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.

Chris Jackson/PA Wire The Duchess of Cambridge meets pupils in a wool class during a visit to the De Bouwkeet Work Space in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Mark Large/Daily Mail/PA Wire The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte after a ceremony to mark their departure at Victoria Harbour seaplane terminal in Victoria during the Royal Tour of Canada.

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire The Duchess of Cambridge inside the Carving House at the Haida Heritage Centre and Museum at Skidegate on the island of Haida Gwaii, British Columbia during the Royal Tour of Canada.

Mark Large/Daily Mail/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go on a fishing trip on the Highlander Ranger boat after visiting Skidegate Youth Centre on the island of Haida Gwaii during the royal tour of Canada.

Chris Jackson/PA Wire The Duchess of Cambridge with her daughter Princess Charlotte at a children's party for Military families at Government House in Victoria during the Royal Tour of Canada.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), walks with Lucy Dorrien-Smith after visiting Tresco Abbey Garden in Tresco, in the Isles of Scilly, Britain September 2, 2016.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, travel by boat to St Martin's, after visiting Tresco Abbey Garden in Tresco, in the Isles of Scilly, Britain September 2, 2016.

POOL New / Reuters Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visit Healey's Cornish Cider Farm near Newquay in Britain September 1, 2016.

Eddie Keogh / Reuters Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shakes hands with a patient during her visit to Keech Hospice Care in Luton, Britain, August 24, 2016.

Eddie Keogh / Reuters Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are presented with a personalised memory jar by Jamie Coniam and Ethan Coniam (L) during their visit to Keech Hospice Care in Luton, Britain, August 24, 2016.

POOL New / Reuters Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose for a picture with participants of the Wave Project, an organization that uses surfing as a tool to reduce anxiety in children and improve their mental wellbeing, on Newquay's Town Beach, Britain September 1, 2016.

Toby Melville / Reuters Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the launch of their Heads Together campaign to eliminate stigma on mental health at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, in London, Britain, May 16, 2016.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, boards a catamaran with sailor Ben Ainslie as she visits Land Rover BAR and the 1851 Trust in Portsmouth, May 20, 2016.

Toby Melville / Reuters Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts during a visit to the offices of the charity Action on Addiction in Warminster in south west England in Britain, December 10, 2015.

POOL New / Reuters Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, boxes during a Heads Together mental health campaign launch in Stratford, East London, May 16, 2016.

Reuters Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Magic Garden at Hampton Court Palace near London, Britain May 4, 2016.

POOL New / Reuters Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is seen on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016.

Cathal McNaughton / Reuters Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge throws a dart while taking part in the traditional game of Khuru at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016.

Cathal McNaughton / Reuters Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after shooting an arrow at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 14, 2016.

Adnan Abidi / Reuters Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, feed baby elephants at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 13, 2016.

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, plays cricket with children at a ground in Mumbai, India, April 10, 2016.

POOL New / Reuters Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends a Place2Be meeting at St Catherine's Primary School in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain February 24, 2016.

POOL New / Reuters Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Place2Be Headteacher Conference at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, in London, England, November 18, 2015.

POOL New / Reuters Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a tennis workshop with Andy Murray's mother Judy at Craigmount High School in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, February 24, 2016.

POOL New / Reuters Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks on a telephone as she attends a charity event at city company ICAP, in central London, Britain December 9, 2015.

POOL New / Reuters Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, visits a charity shop in Holt, Norfolk, eastern England, March 18, 2016.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge sit as stories are read to children at the McBride Museum on September 28, 2016 in Whitehorse, Canada.

Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taste local foodstuffs during a visit to the Mission Hill winery in Kelowna, Canada, on the fourth day of the royal tour to Canada.

Chris Jackson/PA Wire The Duchess of Cambridge on the island of St Martin's during their visit to the Isles of Scilly.

Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire The Duchess of Cambridge listens in to real calls during a visit to YoungMinds in London, a helpline service run by one of the eight charity partners of their Heads Together mental health campaign.

Steve Paston/PA Archive The Duchess of Cambridge watches the action on court 17 with AELTC Chairman Philip Brook, Gill Brook (left), Sophie, The Countess of Wessex and Rebecca Deacon (right) on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.