Duggal Greenhouse: Blooming in Brooklyn

In 2013 a greenhouse grew in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, since then this greenhouse has gone from strength to strength and now stands out clearly above many over large event venues offered, not just here in NYC, but globally. The Duggal Greenhouse was constructed with the environment in mind, taking a gloomy old shed and converting it in to a prestigious waterfront event venue extending over 35,000 sq ft and incorporating new technology to reduce the carbon footprint and create a `green` venue that Brooklyn can be proud of.

When Duggal first took control of the unusable expanse of space within the Navy Yard the ambition was clear – to provide NYC with a large event venue that was not only prestigious and could rival other waterfront event spaces, but also green and eco-friendly, to the extent that over 80% of the waste from functions and events is recycled, the electricity used has been produced using green methods and the Greenhouse is looking to expand further on this in the coming years.

Since the venue opened it has been host to an array of events including non profit events, seminars, conferences, photo shoots and has even been used as a rehearsal location by stars such as Beyonce. The Greenhouse has flourished year on year but by no means has reached it's peak, this venue within NYC is blooming, becoming bigger and better every year.