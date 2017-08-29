Duggal Greenhouse: Popular Events Venue in Brooklyn Promotes Green Technology

Nowadays, many people are far more conscious of the environmental impact their lives have on the planet, each and everyone of us is slowly becoming greener and this effect carries through our cities and in to our buildings. Tie this in with the demand for event venues and spaces throughout NYC and it leads to a laboratory of green technology found in a green event venue, the Duggal Greenhouse.

Captivated in an area of over 100,000 sq ft some unique eco-friendly innovations are housed within the Duggal Greenhouse, a formal and informal large event space in Brooklyn's Navy Yard, creating a green event venue with a view. Some of the technology includes street lamps powered by the sun and wind, organic air purification measures and green building practices, all this provides NYC with one of it's largest green event venues.

Some of the green technology found within the greenhouse can be seen to expand outside this large event venue in NYC. The mentioned street lamps can also be found at Charlotte Airport and Atlantic city boardwalk, proving that Duggal really is an innovator when it comes to providing green event venues.

Previously a derelict, asbestos filled empty space, the state of the art greenhouse is now used as a venue for photo shoots, non profit events, and has even been used as a rehearsal space venue for artists including Beyonce. The venue even boasts it's very own docking area allowing guests to arrive by yacht directly to the private waterfront patio.