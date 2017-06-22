World's Dumbest Burglar Loses His Pants, Then Nearly Knocks Himself Out

That’s gotta hurt ― physically and psychologically.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says this surveillance footage that it released shows two burglars entering an unlocked car parked in a Florida driveway early Sunday.

They stole coins, a phone charger and a stethoscope during the Wellington raid before fleeing when a car approached.

But the escape wasn’t so easy for one of them. His pants fell down, causing him to crash headfirst into the door of his getaway car so hard that he sits stunned for several seconds.

Here’s the unforgettable sequence:

“Don’t be caught with your pants down,” the sheriff’s department warned. “Lock your cars.”