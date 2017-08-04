Dunkin' Donuts May Drop 'Donuts' From Its Name (Seriously)

Well, that takes the cake: Dunkin’ Donuts is considering dropping the “Donuts” from its name.

The Massachusetts-based chain known for, well, doughnuts (oh, and coffee) said it will be test-marketing some abbreviated signage for a new store in Pasadena, California.

The company said in a release that it will experiment with a new name ― “Dunkin’” ― at that location. Other new spots will feature the shortened name as well.

According to a company statement released to Nation’s Restaurant News:

“While we remain the number one retailer of donuts in the country, as part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin’ Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as “Dunkin’.”

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters The sign of a Dunkin' store, the first since a rebranding by the Dunkin' Donuts chain, is pictured ahead of its opening in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 2, 2017.

A Dunkin’ spokesperson said the shorter name isn’t exactly unprecedented: The company’s slogan has been “America runs on Dunkin’” for more than a decade.

But it’s a long way from the old days, when Dunkin’ emphasized the doughnuts in its advertising:

The name change is one way Dunkin’ is competing with coffee chains like Starbucks that are known for serving a variety of food items that aren’t necessarily sweet.

But change is as hard as a week-old doughnut for some people on Twitter:

If you take out "donuts" what exactly are we "Dunkin'"? #dunkindonuts #existentialpastryquestions — David Goldstein (@annoyingworld) August 4, 2017

They should rename it "Dunkin Avoid eye contact with the vagrants while you get a microwave pile of garbage Donuts". #dunkindonuts — Jesse Clarkson (@JCLARKWORLD) August 4, 2017

Some tried to see the doughnut chain’s side:

My initial reaction too but I get the marketing idea since they serve so much more than donuts now #dunkindonuts — sara 🤓🐶🐱🐾🌈 (@saraturner19) August 4, 2017