Dunkin' Donuts May Drop 'Donuts' From Its Name (Seriously)

Well, that takes the cake: Dunkin’ Donuts is considering dropping the “Donuts” from its name.
The Massachusetts-based chain known for, well, doughnuts (oh, and coffee) said it will be test-marketing some abbreviated signage for a new store in Pasadena, California.
The company said in a release that it will experiment with a new name ― “Dunkin’” ― at that location. Other new spots will feature the shortened name as well.
According to a company statement released to Nation’s Restaurant News:
“While we remain the number one retailer of donuts in the country, as part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin’ Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as “Dunkin’.”
A Dunkin’ spokesperson said the shorter name isn’t exactly unprecedented: The company’s slogan has been “America runs on Dunkin’” for more than a decade.
But it’s a long way from the old days, when Dunkin’ emphasized the doughnuts in its advertising:
The name change is one way Dunkin’ is competing with coffee chains like Starbucks that are known for serving a variety of food items that aren’t necessarily sweet.
But change is as hard as a week-old doughnut for some people on Twitter:
Some tried to see the doughnut chain’s side:
The company will introduce the Dunkin’-only signage at an unspecified number of restaurants later this year, but won’t decide on any final branding until late next year, according to The Washington Post.
