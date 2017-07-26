Dunkirk asks us to now praise anonymous men

Image via Warner Brothers

If you arrive late to Dunkirk and are forced to sit in the front row, as I was at the Gallery Place theaters in Washington DC last Saturday, don’t worry. You’ll soon find that looking up is the right way to experience this film. It deepens the horror of the moments you spend below deck, and it intensifies the hope you feel when planes appear in the sky above.

Dunkirk is named for a place - Dunkirk, France - and a battle, the so-called “Dunkirk Evacuation” that occurred from late May to early June, 1940. But the film is fundamentally about people. Note - spoilers will follow.

From the film’s first moments we join a young Englishman fleeing gunfire through the streets of Dunkirk towards a beach where thousands of his compatriots are lined up waiting for ships to take them 39 miles across the channel to Britain.

At the beach our young man partners with another to carry an injured soldier on a stretcher in a bid to jump the queue onto a ship. We are thrown into a moral morass – at once rooting for these two scared boys to make it onto a ship before it departs and offended at their use of a dying man to save themselves ahead of others. But there is no time to dwell on moral problems in Dunkirk. More hell and confusion is on its way.

Director Christopher Nolan uses quick tools to provide viewers just enough context to make sense of what is happening: a few supertitles at the start; Nazi propaganda dropped from planes declaring “We surround you!”; chopped dialogue amongst officers. But as little time as possible is spent on history lessons and grand strategic discussions away from the front line. Nolan’s concern is the people in the arena.

From the young men fleeing on the beach, the film pivots to those coming to their aid. We fly alongside British Air Force pilots engaged in an endless stream of dogfights with Nazi counterparts.

We stand on a pier with a Commander making devastating decisions, like ordering a docked destroyer to be cut lose after it is hit by Nazi bombers so that it sinks away from the pier and doesn’t block future ships from docking. The destroyer is full of wounded soldiers below deck who sink slowly before his eyes.

And in the film’s most moving sub-plot, we ride in the private yacht of a father, son and neighbor boy who sail unarmed from the Bay of Weymouth in southwest England into the war zone to pick up as many of their countrymen as they can.

As Nolan brings us deeper and deeper inside his character’s lives, he manages to keep them at a distance at the same time. Dialogue throughout the film is sparse. And I found after leaving the theater that I could only recall one character’s name easily – George, the neighbor boy that joins the father and son on their yacht.

Rather than elevating the heroism of a central character or storyline as is done in other instant World War II classics of recent decades like Saving Private Ryan, Schindler’s List and The Pianist, Dunkirk presents a sort of distributed heroism that is far greater than the sum of its parts.

Nolan is asking us to praise anonymous men. This ode to anonymity is captured best near the end of the film when the father who has just risked his, his son’s and an innocent boy's life to save dozens of soldiers at sea quietly docks his boat, disembarks, and walks back into the bustle of his British town. He’s done his duty. No need to fuss over it.

Nolan explained his goal for the film this way in a recent Time Magazine interview:

“We live in an era where the virtue of individuality is very much overstated. The idea of communal responsibility and communal heroism and what can be achieved through community is unfashionable. Dunkirk is a very emotional story for me because it represents what’s being lost.”

But, even as he romanticizes this ‘communal heroism’, Nolan takes pains not to romanticize war itself. The Dunkirk Evacuation he presents is hell– torturous, arbitrary, petrifying hell. The most cheer-worthy moment of the film is when the Commander sees hundreds of small private vessels arrive at Dunkirk beach not to join in on a grand charge, but to carry men away in retreat.

Nolan’s Dunkirk, therefore, begs a question: Is it possible to retrieve such communal heroism absent the horror of war? Or is there something within us that needs the prospect of annihilation to overcome our innate selfishness and join up as anonymous laborers in an act of community responsibility?

As I walked out of the Gallery Place theaters through Washington DC's Chinatown neighborhood and passed the Trump International Hotel that was once a public post office, I thought about how it too represents what is being lost. If President Trump thinks someone like John McCain is not a war hero because he was captured, I can only imagine what little heroism he would see in the Brits who retreated from the beaches of Dunkirk. Communal responsibility and anonymous heroism have little value in a culture that elevates ratings, profits and ‘name ID’ as the ultimate goods.