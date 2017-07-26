Dust Yourselves Off, Dems! Our Country Needs Us!

Our goal should be to regroup, engage the people who believe in the rights Americans deserve, and get them to vote. It’s is time to help each other, it’s time to give honest support, it’s time to empower and inspire people to believe, especially in these dire times, that their vote is an important way to fight back (before that right is taken away). Let the destructive nature of Republican leadership’s baser political needs consume their party from within, it will. The dominance it seems they have right now comes at a very high price and our nation will continue to suffer as we try to regain the legitimacy that was lost with the sale of their political souls to a foreign power, an adversary, just to manipulate an election with the sole motive of undoing the progress of our nation’s first black President, and the prospect of having our first woman President. We need to focus on empowering all people, instead of trying to cater to the chaos created by the GOP, who repeatedly proves they don’t care about us and feel we don’t matter. This isn’t meant to be divisive, but in order to course-correct, we must acknowledge that we are already fiercely divided, yet, Democratic policies are those that tend to uplift more people, in the least, they’re not trying to take away people’s healthcare.

This Republican desperation will not serve them well, and this battle isn’t one we win overnight, no matter how much money we spent trying to flip historically Republican districts in recent special elections. Sure the defeat in the GA 6th district stung a little bit, but this is going to take some time, and some honest reflection combined with action to galvanize voters for 2018 and beyond. Do we have shortcomings as a party? Yes, but this in no way indicates that we’re completely annihilated and in complete disrepair. Reports of our collective Democratic death have been widely exaggerated. What happened doesn’t change the fact that their policies are ill-conceived (they had 7 years to come up with an alternative to the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare, and still have nothing). Civility hasn’t served us well at this point, and I’m not saying that we show a disregard for it, but we can’t let it handicap our approach to fighting back against legislation and an administration that is actively interfering in the lives of people of color, the poor, immigrants and LGBTQ communities (nearly everyone in the country). The infighting must end. We are in a crisis; our standing on the global scale and role of leadership among our allies has fallen. The investigation into Russian collusion is the realest thing about our current White House, and the most fake aspect of our current political situation are the press briefings and Trump’s lying tweets.

The false equivalence still reigns, but we’re not the Republican Party, we’re not body slamming reporters, we’re not actively peddling lies, we’re not excluding brave trans service members from fighting for their country in the military. We welcome all people at the table and provide an opportunity for growth, even those with differing opinions. Sure, we have work to do, but we’ve always been a party committed to doing better. The mistakes of 2016 don’t invalidate the platform for progress and growth that the Democratic Party represents. The failings of November 2016 aren’t an indictment of the fundamental nature of Democrats to defend the working class of all colors. It also doesn’t automatically acquit the Republican Party and the current administration, allowing their leadership to think they have free reign for unfettered shenanigans with no consequence. We need to remind them of that and act accordingly. Their winning the White House, which continues to be under scrutiny for the shady ways in which it was obtained, doesn’t change the fact that they have been reverse Robin-Hooding the poor, underserved, and most vulnerable among us for years, and this must stop.

Shift the prominent focus from losing to the dire necessity to save people’s lives. This is not an exaggeration, look at the number of people who stand to lose healthcare with a plan poorly crafted in the House, secretly drafted in the Senate, and hastily voted on by a strategy that can be best explained as political bullying after repeated failed attempts already! The legislation is awful, and they know they’re racing against a clock as the truth continues to become more clear with each passing day as the investigation into the Trump administration and Russian collusion intensifies. They know there will be no political capital left and the only remaining legacy of the current GOP will be that of deceit and betrayal of our country. This promise to repeal Obamacare simply ignores the fact that their disruptive behavior is instead repealing the fundamental core of our nation’s democracy. This is precisely what happens when you elect an unqualified president. Nothing changes after he’s in the White House (he hasn’t studied for the job, attacks facts that work against him, and his arrogance fuels his perpetual incompetence), then he goes abroad to smile, shake hands, and get pointers, not from our allies, but in closed meetings and clandestine asides from Putin, a dictator who waged cyberattacks and interference in our election. To see our inexperienced president and inexperienced Secretary of State fail at diplomacy, against a known diabolical force is just disappointing and emphasizes how America isn’t awash in that greatness Mr. Trump promised so many of his voters, many of whom stand to lose the most under his supposed leadership! This doesn’t make us great again, this doesn’t make us safe again, this makes us a global embarrassment! This man who demands loyalty is loyal to no one!