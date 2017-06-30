Yankees' Dustin Fowler Suffers Devastating Injury During MLB Debut

Just a heartbreaking scene for the #Yankees Dustin Fowler, who had to leave the game due to injury in his @MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/dal7DOAukN

New York Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler was called up from the minors on Thursday only to be carted off the field with a horrific knee injury during the first inning of his debut game in major league baseball.

Fowler underwent emergency surgery for an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee. The 22-year-old, who was called up to play right field, crashed into the short-wall as he tried to catch a foul ball. When he attempted to walk it off, his leg buckled, sending him to the ground.

Fowler remained composed as team personnel carted him off the field. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center in Chicago for surgery.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi looked visibly shaken following the incident. Fowler was just one out away from his first MLB at-bat.

Joe Girardi's reaction is simply heartbreaking after Fowler's leg injury in the first inning pic.twitter.com/xCvzo53C6E — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 30, 2017

After the game ended, the Yankees announced Fowler would be out for the year. Girardi told reporters that it appeared Fowler’s knee hit an electrical box.

“I know what it takes to get here and how hard he’s worked,” Girardi said. “I’m in tears for the kid ... He’s out for a while and he has to go through a long grueling rehab and that doesn’t seem fair.”

Fowler was called up from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre just hours earlier. According to The New York Times, he told reporters when he arrived at Chicago White Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday that he was “overwhelmed” and “ready to get comfy here.”

Elsa via Getty Images Dustin Fowler poses for a portrait during the New York Yankees photo day on February 21, 2017. Fowler was injured on Thursday night and will be out for a year.

Fowler’s injury provoked heartbreak within the MLB community as fellow players, fans and journalists expressed sympathy for the talented young player:

What just happened to Dustin Fowler is one of the most cruel and twisted things I've ever seen in baseball. — The BP Show (@YankeesPodcast) June 30, 2017

I covered Dustin Fowler every day last season. This makes me want to vomit. — Matt Kardos (@mattkardos) June 30, 2017

There is not one single person in that Yankees dugout speaking. Dead silence. — Matt Kardos (@mattkardos) June 30, 2017

So much excitement over #Yankees debuts and then this. Cannot possibly feel worse than I do for Dustin Fowler right now. — Sweeny Murti (@YankeesWFAN) June 30, 2017

Even Boston Red Sox fans expressed sympathy for the rookie. The Chicago White Sox also tweeted a message of support.

Dustin Fowler injures himself and leaves the game a half an inning before his 1st Major League at bat, terrible. pic.twitter.com/7mCvuQ8bgA — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) June 30, 2017

This isn't an ankle sprain, this is a kid's entire lifetime dream being placed in jeopardy. That's awful — Red Sox Monster (@redsoxmonster) June 30, 2017

This is super classy. I've already received condolence texts from friends who're Red Sox, Mets, and Phillies fans. #solidarity https://t.co/bKTqJry6lq — Kavitha A. Davidson (@kavithadavidson) June 30, 2017

Sending our thoughts to Dustin Fowler of the @Yankees who left tonight's game following a collision with the right field foul wall. — #VoteWhiteSox (@whitesox) June 30, 2017

That injury for Dustin Fowler is hard to watch. — Hector Flores Jr. (@MrHectorFlores) June 30, 2017

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch shared an eerie coincidence about Fowler’s MLB debut. Archibald Wright “Moonlight” Graham, whose story was included in the book “Shoeless Joe,” which was later adapted into the film “Field of Dreams,” played right field in his first major league game for the New York Giants on the same date in 1905. He too did not make it to bat.

Dustin Fowler played but did not bat in his @MLB debut on June 29, 2017. Moonlight Graham did the same on June 29, 1905. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 30, 2017