A 10-year-old boy in Roseville, Michigan, rescued his 2-year-old brother from drowning, and he says he knew how to save his life thanks to Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson.

Jacob O’Connor told local ABC news station WXYZ this week that he found his brother Dylan face-down in the pool after wandering outside their grandmother’s home and falling in the water.

He remembered Johnson performing CPR in the 2015 film “San Andreas” and sprang into action to get the toddler out of the pool and do chest compressions ― just like The Rock’s character did to save his drowning daughter’s life in the disaster film.

Reports of the incredible rescue in July began circulating on Twitter and soon reached Johnson, who hailed the boy a “real-life hero.”

10-year-old boy saves 2-year-old brother from drowning after learning how in @TheRock's movie 'San Andreas.' https://t.co/Omq9iHwCKd — Maxwell White (@MaxWhiteWXYZ) August 24, 2017

Wow amazing story. Giving you a Twitter 🙌🏾 Jacob for saving your little brother's life. You're a real life hero. We're all proud of you! DJ https://t.co/M34d2NIYIy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2017

Dylan spent one day in the hospital and has since made a full recovery, according to several outlets. In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, the boys’ mother, Christa O’Connor, said of her 10-year-old, “He can watch any Rock movie he wants.”

Johnson continued to promote stories on Thursday of the heroic event, calling Jacob O’Connor “brave and calm in the face of heightened distress.”