Here’s a Twitter interaction that will make you go 🤔.

Many of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s fans were discussing the action-packed trailer for his “Jumanji” reboot, subtitled “Welcome to the Jungle,” which premiered Thursday ahead of the film’s release later this year.

One fan, Olly Gibbs, pointed out the similarities between this project and one of Johnson’s previous films, 2003′s “The Rundown,” originally titled “Welcome to the Jungle.”

Now why does the new Jumanji film featuring @TheRock sound and look familiar?... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/INzwYXx3ES — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) June 28, 2017

It was an observation that clearly warranted the use of 🤔, or the thinking emoji. Ever since this little face with an inquisitive look was added to our phones (and to our hearts) with the iOS 9 update in 2015, it’s become a staple of online discourse. Along with expressing confusion, it’s often used for “throwing shade,” per the fairly comprehensive Emojipedia.

The Rock, an active Twitter user, responded to Gibbs’ comment — but took issue with something we, uh, hadn’t realized was an issue.

Haha buddy, juuuuust see the movie first then make the comparison. And for fucks sakes stop using the non masculine 🤔 emoji — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 28, 2017

Yes, Johnson apparently believes that 🤔 is a “non masculine” emoji, which leads us to several questions: How can the cartoonish faces of the “emotion” emojis be gendered in any way? What about placing one’s hand to one’s chin in a thoughtful manner and adopting the eyebrow pose that Johnson used throughout much of his early career reveals any degree of masculinity or femininity? Is this important news you needed to know? Can all of these inquiries be answered simply with the shrug emoji? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Gibbs was quick to respond.

bring on the trailer tomorrow, looks like it's gonna be a lot of fun! RE: Emoji - Is this better for you?... pic.twitter.com/nX1b5HLl20 — Olly Gibbs (@ollyog) June 28, 2017

Johnson, on his part, was a good sport about it.

Hahah you MF! I'm on set now and this shit got a big belly laugh outta me. Thx. Perfect. Next time I'll wear something with more blue in it — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 28, 2017