D’witshes Do Come True at Palace Tea-Dance; Miami’s Biggest Drag Star Takes The Palace Stage

“Growing up in Puerto Rico, I remember being told that I could never do drag,” says Elishaly D'witshes. “That I didn’t have the look. Well, look at me now!”

One can’t help but look at Elishaly D’witshes. Her style is all her own. Her dance moves are over-the-top. The combination has made D’witshes one of Miami’s most popular, young drag queens. She’s even a bonafide internet star. Her incredible performance that featured her jumping off a double decker bus and landing into a split on Ocean Drive has been viewed over 800,000 times on Youtube.

Palace Bar calls D’witshes their newest rising star and they’re excited to welcome her back as their resident performer at their Sunset Tea-Dance party which takes place this Saturday and Sunday on the C-Level Lounge at the Clevelander and will continue every weekend until Palace relocates to their permanent Ocean Drive home this fall.

We spoke with Elishaly D’witshes as she was preparing for the holiday weekend.

First of all, the double decker bus stunt was incredible. How on earth did you do it? I’m not sure. I didn't plan it! It was just the adrenaline from the people and the music that inspired me.

Will you ever do it again? Of course! I will do it a million more times, if the crowd wants it! I loved seeing everyone stunned faces and the reaction on social media was amazing and overwhelming.

What kind of insurance do you have? (Laughing) None! My only insurance is praying and hoping nothing happens. So far, it’s worked for me.

Palace Bar has declared you their next rising star. How does that feel? Its fills me with joy. Where I come from in Puerto Rico, we don't have a venue like Palace so I am so grateful and honored to perform here. Being part of the Palace family is a dream come true. English isn't my first language, but it hasn't been an obstacle at all because Palace opened its doors to me and made me feel extremely loved.

How long have you been doing drag? I started about eight years ago in Puerto Rico.

Do you have a professional dance background? I studied theatre in 10th grade, but I have never taken any formal dance classes.

That’s incredible. Your style and dance moves are polished and you’re in amazing physical shape. Lucky genes, I guess! And a love of dancing, music and the arts.

How would you describe your particular style of drag? I am very tropical. I love my Latin roots. However, I would describe my drag style as adventurous. I love to experiment in different kinds of drag. I never want to limit myself to just one look.

Are you excited to perform the Palace Tea-Dance party at Clevelander? I am! It’s going to be something different. The atmosphere will be similar and the shows will be amazing, but I won’t be getting on the tables because I’m afraid I’ll fall from that high roof!

Are you planning any fun surprises? Of course! I'm always preparing for something new and jaw-droppping.

Is it possible to top the double decker bus stunt? We’ll certainly try!

What makes Palace Bar the most magical place on earth? The most magical part of Palace is that the performers get to interact with the customers and make them part of our shows. That's something you can't do in most places. We’re free to do whatever we want and express ourselves however we choose. From the people in the back cleaning the kitchen, to the chefs and the promoters, we are all family, and what better way to go to work then when you’re feeling at home?