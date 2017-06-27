The two are currently traveling around the world on the #WadeWorldTour and stopped by Paris to take in a few Spring 2018 men’s runway shows. They sat front row at Balmain and Off-White, but took to the streets for some solo shots of their perfectly coordinated ensembles:

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

The only thing more gorgeous than these two might just be their outfits:

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 23, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

While wearing everything from Thom Browne, Rick Owens and Balmain to Valentino and Berluti, Wade also experimented with by carrying a bag at Browne’s show.

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

Some made fun of Wade’s $2,600 “Hector” bag, but the only ridiculous thing about it is that insane price tag:

Thom Browne

We bet Wade would love this $185 Prada paperclip.