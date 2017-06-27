Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have taken Paris Fashion Week by storm.
The two are currently traveling around the world on the #WadeWorldTour and stopped by Paris to take in a few Spring 2018 men’s runway shows. They sat front row at Balmain and Off-White, but took to the streets for some solo shots of their perfectly coordinated ensembles:
The only thing more gorgeous than these two might just be their outfits:
While wearing everything from Thom Browne, Rick Owens and Balmain to Valentino and Berluti, Wade also experimented with by carrying a bag at Browne’s show.
Some made fun of Wade’s $2,600 “Hector” bag, but the only ridiculous thing about it is that insane price tag:
We bet Wade would love this $185 Prada paperclip.
