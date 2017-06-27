STYLE
06/27/2017 12:22 pm ET

Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Are The Best-Dressed Couple At Paris Fashion Week

Wade even carried a literal doggy bag.

By Carly Ledbetter

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have taken Paris Fashion Week by storm. 

The two are currently traveling around the world on the #WadeWorldTour and stopped by Paris to take in a few Spring 2018 men’s runway shows. They sat front row at Balmain and Off-White, but took to the streets for some solo shots of their perfectly coordinated ensembles: 

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

The only thing more gorgeous than these two might just be their outfits: 

While wearing everything from Thom Browne, Rick Owens and Balmain to Valentino and Berluti, Wade also experimented with by carrying a bag at Browne’s show. 

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

Some made fun of Wade’s $2,600 “Hector” bag, but the only ridiculous thing about it is that insane price tag: 

Thom Browne

We bet Wade would love this $185 Prada paperclip

The HuffPost Lifestyle newsletter will make you happier and healthier, one email at a time. Sign up here.

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Photos
Suggest a correction
Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Paris Gabrielle Union Paris Fashion Week Fashion Events
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
We’re basically your best friend… with better taste.
Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Are The Best-Dressed Couple At Paris Fashion Week

CONVERSATIONS