Dying GOP Health Care Bill Wishing It Took That Trip To Italy

Like what you read below? Sign up for HUFFPOST HILL and get a cheeky dose of political news every evening!

Air temperatures in Washington reached into the low 100s this week, a testament to just how hot David Brooks’ italian meat take was. Kellyanne Conway thought it necessary to use visual props during a Fox News hit, confusing a TV appearance with the president’s daily security briefing. And President Trump kept remarking upon Brigitte Macron’s body, and unless there’s some history we don’t know about involving Laura Bush and comments about Jacques Chirac’s butt, we’re going to go ahead and say that’s not appropriate. This is HUFFPOST HILL for Thursday, July 13th, 2017:

SENATE BILL NOT QUITE DEAD - The Senate bill isn’t dead, but it’s been watching a lot of sad Lifetime-original movies about angels and, frankly, we’re concerned. Burgess Everett, Jennifer Haberkorn and Sarah Karlin-Smith: ”The Senate Republican effort to repeal Obamacare is on the cusp of defeat, with two Republican senators threatening to kill the measure before the Senate can even start debate. GOP leaders released a modified draft of their legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare Thursday, hoping to win senators’ support with additional funding for combating opioids and a controversial measure that would allow insurance companies to sell plans that don’t comply with Obamacare consumer protections. But the plan immediately ran into near-fatal opposition. Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) said they would vote against allowing debate to even start. Several other Republicans — including Sens. Jeff Flake, Rob Portman, Mike Lee and John Hoeven — said they were undecided.” [Politico]

SEQUEL NOT BETTER THAN THE ORIGINAL - Jeffrey Young: ”[T]he revised version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act ― which McConnell pulled two weeks ago because too few Republican senators planned to vote for it ― remains a vehicle for massive cuts to Medicaid, less financial assistance for people who buy private health insurance, and the return of skimpy junk insurance policies and discrimination against people with pre-existing conditions. Taxes on the rich would remain, but health care companies would enjoy a major tax cut. [HuffPost]

Lindsay Graham definitely isn’t making this more complicated at all. “A new health care proposal from GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham that would direct much of Obamacare’s federal funding directly to the states could offer a starting point for Congress if the Senate GOP effort fails next week, according to a summary of the bill obtained by POLITICO…. Graham has been working with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on the proposal.” [Politico’s Burgess Everett]

TRUMP’S PERSONAL ATTORNEY REALLY NOT HELPING HIS CLIENT - We usually respond to hate mail with one of those new Gmail auto-complete suggestions (“Interesting points!” “How about that!” etc). Justin Elliott: “Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s personal attorney on the Russia case, threatened a stranger in a string of profanity-laden emails Wednesday night. The man, a retired public relations professional in the western United States who asked not to be identified, read ProPublica’s story this week on Kasowitz and sent the lawyer an email with the subject line: ’Resign Now.″ Kasowitz replied with series of angry messages sent between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern time. One read: ‘I’m on you now. You are fucking with me now Let’s see who you are Watch your back , bitch.’” [ProPublica]

LIKE EVERYTHING ELSE, VIEWS ON DONALD TRUMP JR. SPLIT ALONG PARTY LINES - Ariel Edwards-Levy: “Most Americans believe it was inappropriate for Donald Trump Jr. to agree to meet with a Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer who was said to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton, a new HuffPost/YouGov survey finds…. A majority of poll respondents, 53 percent, said it was inappropriate for Trump Jr. to take the meeting. Just 22 percent considered it appropriate, with the remaining quarter unsure. More than three-quarters of the public say they’ve heard at least something about the story, although only a third say that they’ve heard a lot. Just 1 percent of voters who supported Clinton in last year’s election consider the meeting appropriate, while 89 percent said it was inappropriate. Trump voters were largely unbothered by the meeting, although their reaction was more divided ― with 60 percent saying it was appropriate, 17 percent calling it inappropriate and 24 percent unsure.” [HuffPost]

Does somebody keep forwarding you this newsletter? Get your own copy. It’s free! Sign up here. Send tips/stories/photos/events/fundraisers/job movement/juicy miscellanea to eliot@huffpost.com. Follow us on Twitter - @HuffPostHill

PRESIDENT SEES HOLE, JUMPS IN WITH SHOVEL - That’s a joke: You see, the president would never do manual labor. Marina Fang: “President Donald Trump reiterated his defense of his son Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday, amid continuing fallout over the news that the younger Trump met with a Russian lawyer last year after he was promised damaging information about then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The president claimed the meeting was completely acceptable. ‘I think from a practical standpoint, most people would have taken that meeting. It’s called opposition research,’ Trump said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.” [HuffPost]

Mike Pence got some ’splaining to do, maybe. “Vice President Mike Pence quickly moved to distance himself from Donald Trump Jr. this week after a series of bombshell reports found the president’s eldest son had met in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer in an effort to obtain damaging intel on presidential rival Hillary Clinton. Pence’s spokesman Marc Lotter sought Wednesday to increase that separation during an interview on Fox News but refused, repeatedly, to say if the vice president had met with any Russians himself during the presidential campaign.” [HuffPost’s Nick Visser]

Oh ffs: ”President Donald Trump was captured complimenting the French president’s wife’s appearance Thursday as he toured a famous Paris landmark. Video footage posted on the French government’s official Facebook page showed Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides. As they were saying their good-byes, Trump turned to Brigitte Macron and gestured toward her body. ‘You know, you’re in such good shape,’ Trump said, before repeating the observation to her husband. ‘Beautiful,’ he added.” [AP’s Jill Colven]

GOP STILL WANTS TO GO TO JARED - Igor Bobic: ”House Republicans voted Thursday to block an effort aimed at revoking the security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner…. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who chaired the Democratic National Committee during much of last year’s campaign cycle, proposed an amendment targeting Kushner during a House Appropriations Committee markup session Thursday. It was voted down, 22-30, along party lines. The measure would have barred the government from issuing or maintaining a security clearance for any White House individual ‘under a criminal investigation by a Federal law enforcement agency for aiding a foreign government.’ … Wasserman Schultz also attempted introduced an amendment that would bar the government from issuing or maintaining a security clearance for White House staff who ‘deliberately fail’ to disclose meetings with foreign nationals. It was voted down by the same margin.” [HuffPost]

INSANE MEMBER OF CONGRESS ACTUALLY THE ESTABLISHMENT NOW - “Cantaloupe calves” is going to find itself into a presidential proclamation, isn’t it. Arthur Delaney: ”Iowa Rep. Steve King (R) said this week he’d like to cut food stamp funding to pay for President Donald Trump’s billion-dollar border wall. ‘I’d throw another $5 billion on the pile and I would find half a billion dollars of that right out of Planned Parenthood’s budget,’ the congressman said on CNN on Wednesday. ‘The rest of it can come out of food stamps and the entitlements that are being spread out for people that haven’t worked in three generations.’ King is just adding to his endless series of sensational and crude statements that make for great internet content ― but in this case, King’s seemingly ridiculous remark is actually a concise articulation of the Trump agenda. Earlier this year, the Trump administration released a budget that called for a huge increase in military spending, a wide range of cuts to social programs, and $1.6 billion to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.” [HuffPost]

CBO CRAPS ON TRUMP’S BUDGET - This could really put a dent in Mick Mulvaney’s reputation as a genius. Damian Paletta and Max Ehrenfreund: “The Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that President Trump’s first budget plan would not eliminate the deficit over 10 years or expand the economy at all by 2021, casting doubt on the administration’s controversial economic assumptions that were supposed to bolster key arguments for the White House’s agenda over the next year…. The White House also estimated that its budget changes would lead the economy to grow by 3 percent per year. The CBO found, however, that economic growth would average only 1.9 percent per year under the White House’s plan.″ [WaPo]

SHELDON SILVER FREE - Paul Blumenthal: ”An appellate court on Thursday overturned the corruption conviction of Sheldon Silver, the powerful former Democratic Party leader of the New York State Assembly, based on a Supreme Court ruling that loosened the definition of corruption for politicians and public officials…. In 2016, a unanimous Supreme Court threw out the corruption conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, a Republican, on the grounds that he did not take any official actions on behalf of the government after he received more than $700,000 in gifts from the head of a nutrition supplement business who his wife had a crush on. The decision in McDonnell v. U.S., penned by Chief Justice John Roberts and based on the court’s 2010 Citizens United ruling, limited the scope of corruption prosecutions to include only formal government actions taken in exchange for gifts, contributions or bribes.” [HuffPost]

CAPITOL HILL PRESS CORPS TO GET SEXIER - HuffPost’s Matt Fuller tells us he’s very excited about wearing rompers every day from now on. Hayley Miller: “Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) announced Thursday that his office plans to update the decades-old House dress code after it recently came under fire. The guidelines allow the House sergeant at arms and members of chamber security to restrict access to staff and visitors not wearing ‘appropriate business attire.’ Exactly what constitutes ‘appropriate business attire’ is not clearly defined, but multiple women say they have been turned away or admonished for wearing clothing without sleeves. Ryan acknowledged the rule isn’t new, but could use some revision.” [HuffPost]

BECAUSE YOU’VE READ THIS FAR - Here are some sneaky kittens.

HUFFPOST’S ELECTRIC KOOL-AID ACID TEST - We do like to think of ourselves as merry pranksters. HuffPost: “We’re hitting the road on a 23-city tour to hear concerns from across the nation. We want to know: What does it mean to be American today? To find out, we’re hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears and definition of ‘being American.’ By converting a tour bus into a mobile video studio, we’ll capture conversations with people of all ages and backgrounds. Our goal: moving, multimedia storytelling that showcases what we share as Americans, rather than what divides us.” [HuffPost]

COMFORT FOOD

- French Army military band performs Daft Punk.

- Bird is relegated to the friend zone.

- Behold the most detailed photos yet of Jupiter’s red spot.

TWITTERAMA

@Mobute: *looking at guy too unhealthy to walk anywhere on a golf course* yeah he drives that cart everywhere but he’s REALLY driving libs CRAZY

@JaredRizzi: Washington, DC has four seasons:

-Metro Can’t Run bc Snow

-Metro Can’t Run bc Track Fires

-Metro Can’t Run bc Tracks Melt and Crimp

-Autumn

@SimonMaloy: sad to see a confused, inexperienced kid like Don Jr. get wrapped up in matters his soft, green, 39-year-old brain couldn’t possibly grasp