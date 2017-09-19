Dylan Dili from MTV's Hit Show 'Making Da Band' Is Back With A New Album

Dance hall vibes are a must - have on your playlist these days.

Caribbean dancehall music has been trending lately. Meaning, it has crossed into the mainstream music industry, playing on various radio stations thanks to artists like Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and yes Justin Bieber putting on for the West Indies. Just about everyone has their favorite dancehall tune on a going out playlist, but Brooklyn native Dylan Dili has been working relentlessly to put his culture on the map for years.

Remember Dylan, the troubled Haitian kid from MTV's early 2000s show Making The Band? He’s probably the first one I’ve ever seen on television who had different swag from American culture. I was in high school when I watched this show on weeknights to see what the group was up to next per the direction of P.Diddy or whatever name he went by at that time. Dylan was always getting into altercations with his fellow "bandmates, " yet he was the unique character to grace Viacom's airwaves. We all met him on television and became intrigued by is villain persona. So much so that Dave Chapelle made a skit about the cocky, Caribbean musician that has gone down as one of The Chapelle Show's top five skits of all time. And just a month ago, Dylan was finally able to meet his impersonator during an event at the House of Van's venue in Brooklyn.

Dylan on his grown man status. He’s making peace with the past and blessing up people who made him who he is today. On the radar of many, Dylan Dili is back with his debut solo album “Pain 2 Power." It's been a while since the Caribbean artist released an entire production of dancehall tracks that have managed to garner support from VPAL music- the digital distribution arm of the worlds leading reggae label VP RECORDS. The 12 - track album features uptempo tracks inspired by his native homelands, Carriacou, Grenada as well as several features from Jamaican reggae artist Nefatari.

