Life is not so suite.

While his brother Cole dodges rumors of an IRL “Riverdale” romance, Dylan Sprouse has found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal, confirming once and for all that the “Suite Life of Zach and Cody” twins are now grownups.

Sprouse’s girlfriend of more than three years, model Dayna Frazer, set his mentions ablaze earlier this week after she posted to Instagram showing herself crying. “When you find out your bf cheated on you,” she wrote over the image.

Frazer also promptly scrubbed her Instagram of any trace of Sprouse, who featured heavily on her social media accounts just days before. She has yet to elaborate on her accusation.

Dayna Frazer

Sprouse, who has taken an extended break from the spotlight since checking out of the hit Disney Channel series, seemingly responded to the cheating rumors in a series of cryptic tweets.

“I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue,” he wrote to his followers. “The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private.”

“This is complicated and it will remain complicated, but those who know me and who have known me, know well enough what kind of person I am,” he added. “And that is all.”

