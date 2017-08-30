E-Health Entrepreneurship: 5 Startups That Are Quickly Making It Big

Twenty, ten, even five years ago, a running joke was that fast food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King would suddenly seem to crop up out of nowhere—an empty lot one day would be franchised by the next.

These days, rather than questionable hamburgers, we’re seeing new tech giants every day. Somewhere, right now, as you read this, there’s probably somebody finishing that last piece of code that will make them a millionaire, selling a product that you’ll never hear of but probably use every day.

One industry that is benefitting from the tech boom in particular is E-Health. It’s a field that has existed for nearly 20 years in some form or another, but recently has been booming. From record keeping to prescription support to clinical decision support, E-Health is a diverse industry with nearly unlimited potential.

Now, just because the industry is growing doesn’t mean it’s simple to break into. The E-Health market is home to some of medicine and tech’s brightest minds. Together, they’ve brought to light a bevy of innovations that have the potential to revolutionize the way we look at healthcare.

While a comprehensive list of all the E-Health companies making an impact in 2017 would be far too expansive for one post to cover, there are a few companies that are making an especially poignant impression. Check them out below:

1) Amino

This shouldn’t be the case, but the truth is that there’s a lot of guesswork involved choosing a healthcare provider. Amino aims to change that, bringing information to the patient’s side of the equation.

With Amino, you’ll be able to find all of the info you need, from doctor reviews to treatment costs to booking information. Amino will take your needs into account and make a detailed recommendation as to your best care options, integrating your insurance benefits into the decision. Perhaps best of all, Amino will even take care of booking the appointment for you, fully streamlining your decision making process.

2) Keet Health

Keet Health is helping physical therapy clinics reimagine recovery. The simple, yet thoughtfully designed web and mobile platform manages your care from the second your first appointment is made until you are discharged, helping you stay on track throughout your recovery.

Keet is connecting providers to patients in unparalleled ways. Care plans can be delivered automatically, while secure messaging ensures patients can chat with their therapists in-between visits. Patients stay engaged with the ability to set up reminders and fill out their forms remotely.

The software also incorporates thousands of therapy exercise videos and content, so no more print-outs of confusing exercise diagrams. Keet Health is making physical therapy more personal than ever before. With a goal of educated and informed patients in mind, Keet is taking the provider-patient relationship to new heights.

3) Patient Ping

Believe it or not, communication between doctors and medical facilities is not the best. Patient Ping was made to fix that, creating a system in which every time a patient checks into our leaves a doctor’s appointment, all of the patient’s other doctors will be notified.

This system will allow doctors to communicate with patients’ other treatment teams, providing them with contact information and appointment dates. It will also give them access to treatment plans to make sure that all parties involved are on the same page.

4) Hint

As doctors struggle with increases in administrative burdens from insurance companies, year after year, they’re earning less. Fortunately, Hint is pioneering a new model called Direct Care. The goal? To help doctors break free from third-party payment systems.

Shifting from serving insurance companies to serving patients directly through a membership payment model (comparable to a gym membership) solves all kinds of problems in our health care system by improving access to doctors and health outcomes, while reducing costs.

Hint's Direct Care Administration Platform makes it simple for doctors to operate a direct care model so they can deliver on a key, fundamental intent—to give patients what they really want and need, versus what insurance companies say is allowed.

5) Honor

It’s hard to find the right level of care for seniors. As the aging process continues, and the need for medical care increases, every aspect of life has the potential to change. Fortunately, Honor is working to provide a solution to ease the process.

By offering in-home care for seniors, Honor helps keep them independent while still providing them with the care they need. Honor also meets the level of care specific to the needs of each individual patient.

Whether that be custodial care or managing more serious needs, like medication management, caring for Parkinson’s patients, or even caring for individuals with cancer. Honor puts, well, the honor back into the lives of seniors in need of medical care.