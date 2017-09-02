E-Neck™Collar? EMBRACA Pushes Fashion Beyond Apparel | Q&A with Adil Khoso

Adil Khoso was born in Morocco and came to the United States in his early teens with his single-mother and siblings. His passion for mankind has constantly driven him to make an impact on people’s lives. He did so with his previous company called FreeMyShare, which was a travel based company, and now with EMBRACA, LLC introducing the world’s first E-neck™ Collar.

The company name combines the word “embrace” and an Arabic word “baraca” or “baraka”. “Baraca” is defined as the beneficent force from God that flows through the physical and spiritual spheres. The meaning behind the name drives the EMBRACA ethos of “embrace your skin™.” In a world where people have to conform to traditional labels, EMBRACA stands alone to make a point that although many leaders are born only a few make it to tell their story.

Kofi: Tell me more about yourself and the team.

Embraca: I am a Cesare Borgia-esque Revolutionary. While the world today is more divided than it has ever been, it is incumbent upon me to help reunify it by any means necessary. The unification, like any unification, comes from conformity of diverse groups sharing collective ideas and forming new forms of identity. It is that very new identity that my team and I are formulating with this vision. My team, consisting of a few brand ambassadors, works hard to position EMBRACA as a new way forward within their respective geographic regions.

Kofi: How did you start Embraca and more importantly why?

Embraca: I started EMBRACA without actually knowing what I had created. It is primarily attributed to these conglomerate aspects: my habitual tendency to FaceTime friends, my analytical side that helps to define patterns to my normative behavior and my creativity to feel comfortable at the gym.

After receiving numerous compliments about my unique gym clothing I conducted numerous controlled experiments and realized that my product can help people feel confident, unique and most importantly happy.

However, there was still a fundamental issue in categorizing EMBRACA in the market place. I felt a void that both aspirational brands and activewear brands failed to capture which is a message of positive leadership and uniformity. That is why I coined the term “luxury aspirational brand,” which is in line with the EMBRACA ethos. Our message is a message to change humanity not just physically but also mentally. EMBRACA embraces gender equality, normalizing the conversation about sexual identity and simmering down clashes of diverse ideologies by associating them all to a common goal.

Kofi: Can you tell me more about the patent you have associated with you brand? Has anyone ever breached this?

Embraca: So it isn’t a patent, it is a trademark thus the “E-Neck™ Collar” instead of E-neck collar or V-neck collar. Our goal with the E-neck™ Collar is to add a hint of royalty to every garment. All of our garments were put together with a rustic red sumptuous cord that settled on an individual’s body. The complexity of this design coupled with the material and the details we have added to every garment is protected by our trademark. Early on I’ve had a handful of people send me pictures claiming, “your E-neck is here” or statements that were similar while they were designing their version of the E-Neck product line. What these imitators failed to capture was the essence of the neckline itself, which within itself is quite an undertaking, because it almost always come out as a V-neck shirt.

Kofi: Obviously I know you love the mission behind your brand but would you ever consider licensing to bigger brands? Especially with the trademark you have? Is this a tough decision as an entrepreneur with a brand?

Embraca: I would most certainly love to license the E-Neck™ Collar to different companies. I fundamentally believe in healthy competition which is at the root of every capitalistic market. I would actually like to actively engage in such moves because it gives credence to our originality. It speaks volumes for EMBRACA when a smaller sized company or company that is looking to penetrate a market filled with “Great Whites” is looking to engage in such healthy competition. With respect to it being a tough decision, every decision is a tough decision in business. Because while some decisions have short-term ramifications, all decisions have long-term ramifications.

Kofi: As a clothing brand owner there are so many difficulties. What have been your biggest struggles?

Embraca: Great question. Our biggest struggle is having that voice from the onset. In a world of uncertainties and dwindling profits for mom & pop retail stores, it is imperative that we understand how to position EMBRACA in such a manner that gives comfort and assurance to these retail stores to carry EMBRACA. Our approach is based on a symbiotic relationship and focused on creating an experience that mom & pop retail stores currently neglect. Furthermore, the blueprint we carve out is solely designed for and by EMBRACA to make these retail stores standout as an outlier. Since we want to foster a symbiotic relationship, it is incumbent upon us to make sure that we give these retail owners exclusivity to EMBRACA within a generalized radius.

Kofi: What demographics have identified best with your brand? Who are you biggest supporters?

Embraca: Kudos, for another great question. While our supporters vary from males between the ages of 16-45 and females between 18-35, our avid supporters are within the LGBTQ community. We find that the LGBTQ community really identifies with our mission and the theme of “embracing your skin” really resonates with that community.

Kofi: This product is pretty unique in its design. Have you been to any trade shows to market your brand?

Embraca: No I have not attended any tradeshows and don’t plan on doing so for at least a year from its initial launching. I would much rather foster grassroots support from the local mom & pop retail stores before venturing into the corporate world. Our aim is to build the interpersonal relationship that many mom & pop shops are notorious for fostering with their customer base. Furthermore, if I were to engage in tradeshows it would have to be very strategic with who we choose to partner ourselves up with. After all, we want to avoid focusing on profit first and client base second. It is that mindset, I believe, that is the cause of downsizing in the industry. Sears, Macy’s, JC Penny’s and Under Armour just to name a few that have been victimized by such groupthink.

Kofi: It's no secret that the political climate today is somewhat tumultuous. Your brand represents the freedom to be who you are in your own skin. Black. White. Gay. Transgender. Anything. What do you think about the divide going in the country (if you believe there is one) and how has that affected how people view Embraca? How has that affected what you envision for Embraca?

Embraca: People from all walks of life that have crossed paths with EMBRACA whether in a professional setting or in a brief encounter, have all thought the vision and direction EMBRACA is heading towards is a healthy one. This is the type of direction the country needs but most importantly we the people need. Our policies that are enacted and executed are carried out by pandering to a particular group which either divides our country further down party-lines or keeps it at status-quo. EMBRACA employs a divide and conquer strategy if you will. We want to inculcate a Weltanschauungen of self-thought. A mindset that states precedence to individual liberty not at the expense of the minority or the few, but at the expense of collective sacrifice to move forward accordingly. I believe such political conditions only empower EMBRACA’s vision and goal, thus the introduction of EMBRACA in the marketplace as “the first luxury aspirational brand.”

Kofi: Will you ever have retail storefronts for Embraca?

Embraca: I most certainly will be introducing an EMBRACA retail storefront. Since our goal is to create an experience independent of the area that we choose to surround the storefront in, it will be imperative to think through how that experience will enhance EMBRACA’s overall vision. We have to build onto the original foundations as our company grows without being susceptible to foreign experience that diverts us away from our original experience. We have to address two fundamental issues: the collaboration of ideas and keeping them in synchrony with our original vision to make sure each idea can be scaled as EMBRACA expands without being burdensome to our bottom-line or diminishing our customer experience.

Kofi: Where do you see Embraca in 5 years?