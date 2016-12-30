Gun Control Advocates Send Safety Locks To Eagles Players Who Got Guns For Christmas

After the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles purchased shotguns for his offensive line this Christmas, a gun violence prevention group has also sent the players a gift: gun locks.

Rookie quarterback Carson Wentz got his players Beretta shotguns, each weapon personalized with the player’s number engraved on the butt of the gun, ESPN reports. In one sense, it marked the first time all season the quarterback actually had weapons around him (the Eagles are currently 6-9).

Rich Schultz via Getty Images Carson Wentz is seen during a game at Lincoln Financial Field on Dec. 22, 2016, in Philadelphia.

CeaseFire PA, the advocacy group, sent the gun locks to help remind the players to be responsible gun owners.

“Our staff’s immediate reaction to the news about Wentz’s gifts to his teammates was to ensure that the gifts were used safely and responsibly,” Shira Goodman, the group’s executive director, said in a statement.

There are a number of different types of gun locks, and it’s not clear which kind the group provided to the players. CeaseFire PA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Just last month, Eagles wide receiver Josh Huff was arrested and later cut from the team after he was charged with possessing an unloaded 9 mm handgun without a permit. Police said they also found a magazine that had six hollow-point bullets.

“I’m a professional athlete,” Huff said after the incident. “What professional athlete don’t have a gun? I have a wife and I have a son at home. My job is to protect them at all costs, and my job is to protect myself as well, even though I know I have security here, but I have to protect myself as well.”

CeaseFire PA has encouraged the gun owners to enroll in safety courses. In an informal poll of 37 Eagles players conducted by The Philadelphia Inquirer, 18 players said they owned a gun.

The Eagles have not yet responded to the group’s gift.