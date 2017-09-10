Earning Trust: What I Learned During My Time In Japan (And Why I’ll Be Going Back)

On a recent trip to Japan, I visited Tokyo and Kyoto. I saw the major monuments and tourist attractions, ate some incredible food, and enjoyed the sights and sounds like any other trip. But there was something striking about Japan, something that made it different from other countries I’ve visited.

And it’s that something that has made me promise to go back.

But before I get into the reason why my return to Japan is imminent, I’d love to take a moment to say how incredibly impressed I was with Japanese culture and their society in general. Even on my way to the country, I was impressed with the courteous service I experienced on my ANA flight. Our pilot, aware that some turbulence might be present within the next half hour, informed all of us on the flight, suggesting that if we needed to get up from our seats to do so now so that we wouldn’t be affected by seatbelt signs.

Flight ANA, NH815

Simple, yes, but just a foreshadow of the culture I was about to enter.

Shibuya

Once I arrived in Japan, I found myself in an incredibly well-organized and highly functioning train station in Tokyo. For such a big city - Tokyo is a prefecture that makes up one of the world’s most populous urban metropolitans with an estimated 37.8 million people - I couldn’t believe how smoothly everything ran. Every time I used the bullet train, known as Shinkansen trains in Japan, my experience demonstrated their commitment to excellence and their pride of work.

Nakameguro

Actually, most of my experiences in Tokyo were an example of the main pillars of Japanese society. While on my trip, I noticed incredible humility, polite interactions, pride in ownership and work, and an excellence in service I haven’t witnessed in other parts of the world. While shy by other culture’s standards, there was a quietness, even on the bustling Shinkansen trains, that makes you feel comfortable.

People are working, but there’s no grand show about any of it.

Much of what makes the Japanese culture so fascinating is how these traits show up in daily life. It’s small details, like the guide I was given in a Kyoto restaurant that demonstrated how to eat Mazesoba, a traditional Japanese food that is basically ramen noodles without the soup, that make all the difference.

Ramen Gion Naritaya

As I attended a ninjutsu weapon class, their attention to detail showed up as incredible patience, a desire to make sure I really learned about skills they were obviously so passionate about.

It was in this transition from Tokyo to Kyoto that I discovered something else about Japanese culture, and it’s the thing that is ensuring my return.

Shin Kyogoku

Unlike other cultures I’ve visited, the Japanese aren’t quick to let you in. While their commitment to excellent service and their incredible manners put you at ease and allow you to enjoy your stay. It’s not enough to know their language and the superficial customs of their culture. In order to be truly welcomed as a part of their society, you must earn their trust, living and working side by side so that you can be accepted.

It was clear on my trip that Japanese place high value on long-term commitments. They want you to invest in the relationship with their country. And I think it’s only then that you can really reap the benefits that come with being accepted into this impressive culture.