Easiest Dinner You Will Make This Week: 4 Ingredient London Broil

Momma Chef’s Couldn’t Be Easier: delicious London broil

A Short Video on this recipe can be found at: http://mommachef.com/super-quick-easy-london-broil-recipe-kid-favorite/

Ingredients:

1 ½-2 lb. London broil

¾ cup Italian dressing

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup honey

Directions:

Mix Italian dressing, honey and soy sauce in a large Ziploc bag.

Add London broil to bag and, if possible, let it marinate several hours in the refrigerator.

Grill on low heat 12 minutes each side (4 minute longer per side if you like it well done . . . but who likes it well done?!).

Tips:

1) This is a great recipe to quickly throw together in the morning and let marinate in the refrigerator during the day. Just put the meat in the oven or grill it when you get home.

2) If you are living a cold climate and aren’t brave enough to grill in the winter (we Midwesterners grill in the snow), then preheat the oven to 400 degrees and bake the London broil on the lowest rack uncovered in a disposable pan for 1 hour.

3) As always with red meat, let it sit for 5-10 minutes after cooking before cutting to seal in the juice.