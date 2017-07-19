Easy Instant Pot Rice Pudding (Arroz Con Leche) Recipe

When I lived in Miami decades ago, I came to love the food. One of my favorites is Arroz Con Leche (or Rice Pudding). It is creamy and delicious.

After realizing I was only getting to partake of this treat if Abuelita was making it, I took matters into my own hands and asked for the recipe.

Julee Morrison Creamy, delicious Instant Pot Rice Pudding (Arroz con Leche)

I was young and had buckets full of rice and the hours it took standing in front of the hot stove had me rethinking my love affair with rice pudding.

Things have changed and now I make Arroz con Leche in the Instant Pot. It takes about 35 minutes and is really easy yielding the delicious creamy texture I have come to love.

Depending on what country you’re feasting upon Rice Pudding in, seems to determine the toppings or additions. Some like their’s with butter, dates, jam, nuts, maple syrup. The Spanish use raisins, cinnamon, coconut, and orange zest.

Add more sugar, or less sugar. Experiment with different liquids…milk: coconut, almond, whole, skim, or try tea for a different taste. Check out this recipe using Earl Grey Tea: Earl Grey Amira Rice Pudding with Wine, Lemon and Vanilla Nectarines Recipe.

Make a complete Spanish Meal that includes Abuela Approved Black Beans and Arroz con Pollo for a complete meal!

Julee Morrison Make it a complete Spanish style meal serving this Arroz con Leche with Abuela Approved Black Beans and Arroz con Pollo.

Instant Pot Rice Pudding (Arroz con Leche) Ingredients:

2 cups milk (I use whole, but it’s up to you)

1¼ cups water

1 cup long-grained rice (you can use short-grain if you like)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

⅛ cup sugar (I use Vanilla sugar)

⅛ teaspoon sea salt (table salt works too)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (I like Nielsen-Massey Vanillas)

Instant Pot Rice Pudding (Arroz con Leche) Directions:

Rinse rice well using a fine mesh colander (You don’t have to, sometimes I’m wild and just throw it in without the rinsing)

Add milk to Instant Pot

Julee Morrison Add milk to your instant pot

Add sugar Instant Pot

Julee Morrison Add Sugar to milk in Instant Pot

Add Salt to Instant Pot

Julee Morrison Add salt to milk and sugar in Instant Pot

Add Water to Instant Pot

Julee Morrison Add water to milk, sugar and salt in Instant Pot (I didn’t rinse the measuring cup after measuring milk).

Add rice to milk mixture

Julee Morrison Add rice to milk, water, sugar and salt mixture

Stir

Place lid on Instant Pot, seal lid, and close vent.

Press the Porridge button

Julee Morrison Press the “Porridge” Button on the Instant Pot

The rice will take 20-minutes to cook on this setting.

When the timer beeps, allow the pressure to release naturally for 10 minutes.

After 10 minutes, press the Cancel button and open vent to release pressure.

When depressurized, open lid.

Add Sweetened Condensed milk and vanilla.

Julee Morrison Add condensed milk. My family likes the sweetness of the whole can, but it’s up to you...

Stir until well mixed.

Serve with optional toppings.

Julee Morrison Instant Pot Arroz con Leche sprinkled with cinnamon

You can store any left overs in the refrigerator. Eat cold, or heat up and add more milk to reach desired consistency.

Julee Morrison Mmm...enjoy!

