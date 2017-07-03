Easy Pet Safety Tips for 4th of July

There’s a lot of excitement during the summer—4th of July, BBQs, pool parties, thunderstorms— while mostly fun, these factors also make it a particularly risky time for pets. We have a saying in our office during the summer months: pool parties are better than search parties. Even so, more than 7.6 million cats and dogs enter shelters every year and more dogs are lost or brought to shelters during the 4th of July than any other day of the year.