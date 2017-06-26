Easy Ways to Add Luxurious Details to Your Home

Like everything else in life, luxury is all about the details. And whether you’re going for an industrial chic or a classic transitional design, you can add luxurious details to create the home you’ve always dreamed of. The senior designers at Decor Aid have these tips for adding luxurious details to your home.

Accent Pillows

If you want to give your home some chic, luxurious details, then consider adding some accent pillows to your sofa and bed. The key with accent pillows is to set a balance between pattern and texture. We usually style sofas with at least one velvet pillow and at least one patterned pillow. Remember: comfort is the ultimate luxury.

Throw Blankets

Along with accent pillows, throw blankets are an easy and affordable way to give your home some luxurious details. And like bedding and drapery, keep two sets of throw blankets on hand: one for the winter months and one for the summer months.

Image via Elle Decor

Art Pieces

A bare wall is nothing to look at. If you’re looking for ways to incorporate luxurious details into your home, then bust out your level tool and hang up some art pieces. And if a trip to Christies isn’t in the budget, then consider the multitude of online stores offering prints and original posters. saatchiart.com is a go-to for our interior designers.

Declutter

Coco Chanel once said to remove a single accessory before leaving the house. And we think a similar rule applies to the home. There is only one accessory that’s guaranteed to make your home feel decidedly un-luxurious, and that’s clutter. Whether you gift it, store it or donate it, just get rid of it.

Image via Design Milk

Hide Your Cables

Along with decluttering, one of the easiest ways to make your home look more luxurious is to hide any stray cables, especially around the television. It’ll give your television the appearance of floating, and will lend a light and airy feel to any media nook. Check out how we got the look in this chic TriBeCa loft.

Upgrade Your Storage

And part of decluttering your home is adding additional storage spaces throughout. We recommend a combination of open an closed storage. It allows you to keep your most decorative wares on display, while keep the crusty crockpot tucked away.

Image via Architectural Digest

High-Sheen Fabrics and Metals