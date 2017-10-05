Eat, Drink, And Be Giving: How To Style A Festive Dining Room

Before the social season picks up, it’s time to take a look at the spaces where guests will linger longest. In our new series “Eat, Drink, And Be Giving”, we’re going room by room to help get your home ready for all the upcoming parties and gatherings. Today, we’re focusing on the dining room — the place that will be the most in use for the holidays.

The dining room is also one of the spaces in our homes that we might decorate once, then rarely update. Whether you’d like to upgrade the dining table you’ve had since your first home, or are thinking of updating the lighting and art in the room, here are a few of our favorite pieces to start your makeover:

Why we love it: This round dining table has a great proportion, with a column base that gives the table a modern silhouette. Round dining tables are also a fabulous choice for smaller dining rooms, or for those who don’t host quite often enough to justify a huge table.

Why we love it: Rectangular dining tables give you plenty of room for guests, though they can dominate a room (or appear very “heavy”). This elegant glass table keeps sight lines open to help create a more spacious feel.

Why we love them: It’s all about the luxe material of these clean-lined chairs. Each is upholstered in a gorgeous blue velvet that can work in both modern and traditional settings.

Why we love it: The bold wood grain veneer shines on this simple storage piece. The two-door cabinet can hold extra linens (and other entertaining must-haves) or can be the base of a stylish bar.

Why we love it: This side table adjusts to the height you need, expanding your entertainment area without wasting any space. Use it in your entryway to serve up a “make yourself at home!” martini to greet guests.

Why we love it: The interesting finish of this vase adds eye-catching appeal, creating an instant centerpiece with zero fuss involved.

Why we love it: A standout piece of art is sometimes all you need to give a room a completely different look. This modern work brings a bold energy to any décor.