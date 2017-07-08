Eating differently for the cells

The age can not be stopped? At least on the subject of nutrition is this wisdom of yesterday. Because our metabolism can be positively influenced. Here you can read how.

You want to keep yourself physically and mentally young? Design your everyday life so that your life expectancy increases? According to today's research, this is a realistic project, because in fact we can greatly reduce the biological and emotional age by simple habit changes in different areas. To want to rejuvenate is thus not a utopia, but has become feasible.

Therefore, the Professor Sven Voelpel from Bremer Jacoby University and author of the book "Decide for yourself how old you are. What the research on Staying Young know" a practical training developed that allows you to actively influence To the aging process.

A good start to influence our metabolism so that it has a positive effect on our biological age is nutrition . It is now assured that certain foods and eating habits can, for example, reduce inflammatory processes in the body or improve the regenerative capacity of the cells. These processes have a rejuvenating effect.

We are therefore starting this week with small changes to your menu. Decide for yourself whether you want to try the beginners' exercise or rather the advanced ones. If you are not sure which exercise suits you better, choose the ones you want more.

For beginners: Our best

The following is a list of foods which, according to different research results, have a positive and rejuvenating effect on our metabolism and are also firmly established in different nutritional teachings. Look at this list before each purchase this week and try to replace your "normal" purchases with at least 20 percent of these foods. Or expand.

List:

Walnuts, cashews, hazelnuts flax seeds, chia seeds, oatmeal, oat seed blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, apple beetroot, Chinese cabbage, white cabbage, red cabbage, avocado, Swiss chard chili, ginger, pepper, turmeric, garlic, onion Fresh herbs such as dill, parsley , coriander salmon, cocoa (dark chocolate)

Many foods on the list are suitable as a substitute for fresh and Knabberkram "in between" as nuts and berries. Or in addition to the usual dishes, such as turmeric or fresh herbs. Try around a bit, you try to make a playful way with these foods familiar to incorporate them more into your daily routine.

Tip: On an oatmeal basis you can make a delicious breakfast cereal from parts of the ingredients mentioned here. Well, flaxseed, chia seeds, berries, and nuts are good.

If you want to read more about the subject of "rejuvenating foods", we recommend the book "Anti-inflammatory diets." In 28 days, the immune system is strengthened and strengthened " by Martin Kreutzer and Anne Larsen.

For the advanced: less is more

It is not just about what we eat, but about how much and when we eat. Researchers are now working on the effects of "dinner-canceling" and other forms of short-term writing . It is clear that a certain calorie reduction and certain phases in which we do not eat have a positive effect on the metabolism and can contribute to an increase in life expectancy. Therefore, try to fit as long as possible into the 24-hour-day. You can get a big fast interval by either omit the breakfast or make an early evening meal (6pm to 7pm) and then do not eat anything. If this is too stressful for a week: Just try it, During the day between the meals as long as possible, for example five hours between breakfast and noon and between noon and evening bread. In any case, it is no longer healthy to eat many meals.

Look back at the end of the week and think about: Which two or three new foods are more focused? Are the new food times easy for you? Try to keep one of the innovations over the time of the training.