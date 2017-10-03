Ecommerce Everywhere. Meet Magento Coming To NY

Ecommerce is all around us, but what is it? How does it work? How do you get better at it? Anyone who is looking to do online commerce or already owns an online business, knows that it is a challenging field. You always have to stay ahead of the competition, and for that you need exclusive insights and knowledge. As everything moves online, ecommerce is becoming the lynchpin of economy. Yet how do you gain access to information like this? There’s actually a conference event for anyone interested and in the ecommerce, online shopping space.

Ecommerce professionals, merchants, and business owners have become part of every industry, but until recently there was no central platform, meeting place, or event designed to bring them together to exchange ideas, insights, and value across industries. Meet Magento is the premier global conference for ecommerce professionals around the world. It is a support ecosystem for merchants, developers, service providers, and system integrators. It only does one event a year in US, and the next MMYC will be held in NYC on Oct 17-18th. In addition to boosting ecommerce the conference also connects partners, expands networks, and provides a global system of knowledge for all participants. By engaging developers and merchants, MMNY has been able to form a unique community which few ecosystems can parallel in terms of value.

“The quality of people that it brings together in an event format is the catalyst for exciting things. With only one Meet Magento event in North America taking place in New York City, I can be doubly sure that the real thought leaders in the ecommerce space will be there.”

- Talesh Seeparsan, Ecommerce Consultant with Bit79

This year’s Meet Magento Conference focuses heavily on reinventing ecommerce and platform hosting. Online shopping has permeated modern culture, and with ecommerce becoming an integral part of everyone’s daily lives, much of this year’s event focuses on the customer, from new technologies, best practices, acquiring customers, customer engagement and lifetime value, sales, ease of use, marketing, it’s all covered at this event.

The conference will introduce specific tracks focused on the needs of the different kinds of attendees present, such as merchants, ecommerce trendsetters, and professionals. Attendees will benefit from Meet Magento’s networking opportunity as well, connecting ecommerce professionals across industries and helping them promote their businesses. From cutting-edge technology talks, industry leader presentations, and networking, Meet Magento has it all.

Magento’s success as an ecommerce platform is no secret—it has over 150,000 developers globally who helped develop 48,000 additional ecommerce sites between 2016 and 2017, constituting over $101bn in transactions last year. Since 2011, the conference has been a leader in bringing the latest knowledge on ecommerce evolution and experts in the industry. It has both active participants and attendees, sharing insights in every field and how to utilize current ecommerce technology to make a positive impact on their businesses’ online presence, operations, and sales.

This year, Meet Magento is going further than ever before with its strategic partnerships to build high value for attendees and customers alike, with sponsors including Amazon Web Services, PayPal, Fashion Digital, Go.Bordelrinx, Signifyd, Vertex, WebJump and Chetu. Attendees can expect to find hundreds of prospective clients, industry experts and solution vendors. This year’s conference is promising to bring the best and the latest to the field, making it a can’t-miss event for anyone in both offline and online commerce.

The conference is going to be held at the heart of Manhattan on 50th and 9th ave at the modern, cutting-edge venue New World Stages in Hell’s Kitchen. The speakers for the event—from Amazon to Magento Commerce Business Intelligence to PayPal—makes this year’s conference a must for any ecommerce professional and those looking to get into the space.

The event speakers are the highlight of the conference, as they will be bringing years of combined experience across ecommerce, marketing, hosting, development, entrepreneurship, development, sales, design, business intelligence, big data analytics, engineering, advertising, media, and business analysis to bear for conference attendees. The entrepreneurship side of ecommerce Meet Magento brings forward this year is particularly compelling since there is rapid entry into the space, with more technologies being created both on and off the Magento platform.

“Ecommerce is rapidly changing, and we as digital agency must be on the cutting edge of it. Every time that I’ve gone to Meet Magento, I walked away with a wealth of new knowledge and value. I have met new partners and clients, it is my only go-to conference every year.”

- Art Malkov, Digital Marketing Director at NeedGrowth and speaker at this year’s conference.

From this it’s apparent that not only is Magento thinking about existing participants in the NYC ecommerce ecosystem with regard to the conference and its services, but new entrants as well.

Join the Meet Magento Conference this October in NYC and see the latest tech the ecommerce ecosystem has to offer! For more information, visit meetmagento.nyc.