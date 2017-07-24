An Economic Growth Agenda for the People

by Jerry Jasinowski

The number one challenge facing the country is weak economic growth which increases inequality. Everyone talks about growth, but thus far solutions have not worked. We need an economic agenda for all the people that takes into account the new economic environment of intense global competition and huge technological changes. To raise growth to 4% requires improving productivity. Specific policy initiatives must have bipartisan support.

Here is my 10 point checklist for a bipartisan agenda to raise and distribute economic growth for all the people.

1. Empower and reward employees. We need incentives that empower workers and increase their dedication to improving quality and productivity, including employee stock options, productivity bonuses, female workforce equality, and a higher minimum wage. Every effort should be made to train all employees to the maximum of their abilities.

2. Improve education and strengthen worker training. K-12 education reform is essential and vocational apprenticeship programs can steer young people into promising careers. Coordinated government incentives to encourage training are needed.

3. Encouraging intelligent immigration. Given slowing demographic growth and major skills shortages, our economy needs the talent, energy, and creativity of entry level immigrants as well as the best educated professionals from around the world. The present administration’s hostility to immigrants is counterproductive and must be resisted.

4. Health Care Reform. Our health care system uses 18% of the economy’s resources and is a drag on growth because it but does not provide quality care at reasonable prices. The task is to bring health care costs under control and extend insurance to all. This can only be possible through a bipartisan process.

5. Technology is the defining characteristic of the modern age and is the key ingredient to improving productivity and expanding growth. We need a more aggressive approach by the federal government to spur technology and create an environment of innovation that puts technology to work for society. We need increased funding for the National Institute for Health and the Bureau of Standards, coordinated by a powerful office of technology in the White House. We should consider creating a new DARPA to fund new technologies, and we should encourage entrepreneurship in our government policies.

6. Championing American manufacturing and export competitiveness. With 95 percent of the world’s consumers living outside the U.S., we must open lanes of expanded manufacturing exports to all countries. Instead of revoking trade agreements as President Trump has done, we need to make our trade laws fair and tough to provide a level playing field for our companies and workers. We can encourage American manufacturing through buy American policies with consumers and the U.S. government without resorting to protectionism.

7. Tax reform should be used to encourage investment in capital equipment, R&D and technology, worker training, and other measures to increase productivity; and it must generate the revenue necessary to fund government operations and move toward a balanced budget. Investing wisely in growth, productivity, and income fairness should be the goals of tax reform. Just cutting taxes for the wealthy is not a viable option.

8. Infrastructure. Our roads, bridges, airports, rivers, harbors, electricity networks, railroads and digital highways must be top notch if our economy is to be productive and competitive. The money must be well invested through a carefully managed economic development plan. Financing should be both public and private, including a special infrastructure fund.

9. Budget responsibility and entitlement reform. Balancing the budget fosters confidence that contributes to growth and reduces the drag of deficits and debt. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid must be reformed to avoid insolvency. A solution must be bipartisan.

10. Income growth must be shared with as many as possible. Extreme economic disparity suppresses growth and undermines the social fabric. Greater disposable income for the working and middle classes feeds economic dynamism and encourages consumption and investment that enhances growth. Workers at all levels must participate financially in the growth of their companies just as management and shareholders do.