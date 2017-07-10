It’s Economic Growth, Stupid

by Jerry Jasinowski

Where is Jim Carville when we really need him? You may recall that as a key advisor to Presidential candidate Bill Clinton, Carville earned a bit of notoriety for creating the mantra, “It’s the economy, stupid,” to keep the Clinton campaign focused on economic growth. It got Clinton elected and in fact Clinton went on to preside over an extended period of growth.

Today as in the Clinton years as in all years, the primary political focus should always be on economic growth. A growing economy creates opportunity for people to take advantage of and a steady stream of revenues to support our extensive array of government services. Perhaps most importantly, economic growth nurtures hope at all levels of society and hope will sustain people through all manner of adversity and hardship as they strive to improve their lot in life.

There are four basic keys to economic growth – the four T’s: technology, talent, trade and taxes.

· Technology is the principal driving force of human progress. The Dark Ages were dark largely because of the lack of technological progress. We live in an age of dramatic advances in technology and our society – with our willingness to accept change and risk capital on new ideas – is uniquely positioned to take advantage of it. Economist Robert Gordon contends we have passed through a golden age of innovation and are now adrift in period of low technological progress, but I don’t believe it. There are dozens of transformational new technologies coming on strong such as 3D manufacturing, the Internet of Things, nanotechnology, and robots – to name a few. We need to apply our entrepreneurial energy to bring these innovations forward to accelerate growth.

· Talent is the flip side of technology because without a workforce endowed with advanced skills and training, we cannot take full advantage of technology. Around the county there are dozens of inspiring programs for training a new generation of high-tech workers – workforce development programs, apprenticeships, the NAM’s ‘Dream It, Do It” initiative and others. We don’t lack opportunities; we lack the focus and elbow grease needed to expand the scale of these programs to reach everyone so they can take advantage of them.

· Trade is another key aspect of economic growth. We live in a global marketplace and 95 percent of consumers are not in this country. The most robust growth is taking place in developing countries. It is in our best interests to maintain our long-time commitment to open trade lanes to expand international markets. President Trump’s desire to make our trade laws tougher should not conflict with our commitment to growing exports.

· Taxes of course are one of the most important keys to economic growth. We need a coherent tax system that encourages and rewards productive investment and hard work. Our tax system is encrusted with special interest giveaways and our high corporate tax rate leaves trillions in corporate profits parked offshore. We must reduce the taxes on capital and also the taxes on people at the bottom of the ladder through tax credits or reduced payroll taxes. The time has come for a major league overhaul of the tax code to stimulate economic growth.

We can do this. We need to roll up our sleeves and get to work. The opportunities are everywhere we look. But to make it happen, we need bipartisan leadership behind a growth agenda.