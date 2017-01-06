Ed Sheeran Just Blessed Us With Not One But Two New Singles

After taking a social media break that lasted over a year, Ed Sheeran is back with not one but two brand new singles. The new year is already shaping up to be a great one for the Sheerios of the world.

First, there’s “Shape of You,” a Sia-esque song about a man trying to find love in a bar. Sheeran sings: “The club isn’t the best place to find a lover, so the bar is where I go / Me and my friends at the table doing shots drinking fast and then we talk slow.”

Co-written with hitmaker Steve Mac and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, Sheeran told BBC Radio 1 he initially wrote the song with Rihanna in mind.

“But then I was singing some of the lyrics and was like, ‘Rihanna is not going to sing these words,’ so kept it to myself,” he joked.

Then there’s “Castle on the Hill,” which was written and produced Sheeran and producer Benny Blanco.

Sheeran told BBC Radio 1 that the song, which has more of an epic, sweeping feel than “Shape of You” ― and the musician’s slower ballads, for that matter ― is a “love song for Suffolk, because I don’t think anyone has ever done that.”

“I’ve been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as I am,” Sheeran said in a statement. “I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I’m equally as passionate about and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I’m absolutely buzzing to be back.”

The singer first started teasing fans about the new music about three weeks ago, when he posted a solid blue square on Instagram. Five days ago, he confirmed new music was on the way, and this week, he posted a series of short snippets from both songs before finally releasing them in full. The songs are included on the track list for Sheeran’s upcoming album, called “Divide.”

To say fans are excited about the new tunes would be an understatement.

WHEN I WAS 6 YEARS OLD I BROKE MY LEG I WAS RUNNING FROM MY BROTHER AND HIS FRIENDS AND TASTED THE SWEET PERFUME OF THE MOUN- #WELCOMEBACKED pic.twitter.com/EXP8mJ4CMC — 🌱🖖🏻 stef ⊹ (@CAPTAlNERD) January 6, 2017

#welcomebacked

Me: only deep and meaningful lyrics get to me

Ed Sheeran: come on be my baby come on

Me: pic.twitter.com/cDzx2NAlAE — évier de la cuisine (@sheeraddicted) January 6, 2017

Welcome back, Ed.