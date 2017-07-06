Ed Sheeran Wants You To Know He Didn't Exactly Quit Twitter

It seems that Ed Sheeran’s relationship to social media will push and pull like a magnet do.

After telling The Sun that he’s quitting Twitter due to the mean comments he receives on the platform, the English singer has clarified his stance.

Sheeran shared a message with fans over — unsurprisingly — social media on Wednesday, telling them that there was “loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I’m not quitting anything, I’m just not reading anything, except Harry Potter.” (OK, Ed, that sounds fine — but which book are you on?)

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Sheeran further discussed the Twitter talk with Matt Lauer on the “Today” show Thursday.

“It’s not like I quit it. I still post to Instagram and it goes to Twitter,” he said. “There’s so much positivity out there; I’m just saying as a human being we always read the one negative one and ignore the others. And I don’t want to do that.”

At least now Sheeran knows that if he ever did choose to leave Twitter, where he has 19.2 million followers, he’d have a supporter in Lady Gaga.

The pop star showed her support for the “Shape of You” singer in an Instagram post after Sheeran told the Sun he was once targeted by her fans in particular.

Alongside a photo of herself and Sheeran, Gaga wrote, “What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED. [He] deserves all our love and respect like all humans do.”