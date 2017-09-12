Bill Clinton, Andy Cohen, Lea DeLaria And More Mourn Edie Windsor's Death

Celebrities, politicians and LGBTQ rights advocates alike offered heartfelt words in honor of Edith “Edie” Windsor, who died Tuesday at the age of 88.
Windsor rose to national prominence after she sued the federal government for not recognizing her marriage to her late first wife. Her case, United States v. Windsor, ultimately made it to the Supreme Court in 2013, and preceded the 2015 high court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. The Pennsylvania native wed her second wife, Judith Kasen-Windsor, last year.
In a statement to HuffPost, Kasen-Windsor called Windsor “the light of my life.”
“The world lost a tiny but tough as nails fighter for freedom, justice and equality,” she said. “She will always be the light for the LGBTQ community which she loved so much and which loved her right back.”
Echoing those sentiments was attorney Roberta Kaplan, who said representing Windsor in her Supreme Court case “was and will always be the greatest honor of my life.”
“She will go down in the history books as a true American hero. With Edie’s passing,” Kaplan said. “I lost not only a treasured client, but a member of my family.”
Fortunately, Windsor’s legacy as an LGBTQ rights pioneer seems poised to live on for generations. See what Andy Cohen, “Orange is The New Black” star Lea DeLaria, “Ugly Betty” veteran Michael Urie, former President Bill Clinton and other notables had to say about Windsor’s passing.
-
Rest in peace Edith Windsor. We'll be grateful to you for the rest of our lives... https://t.co/RvisofSlBB— Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 12, 2017
-
Very sad to read of Edith Windsor's passing. Our world is better for her life. Keeping her wife Judith, all her family & friends in my heart https://t.co/K3HebHZhyb— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 12, 2017
-
In standing up for herself, Edie also stood up for millions of Americans and their rights. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/9nNazdmnPP— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 12, 2017
-
I don't know how to process this great loss for our people. I love you Edie #RIP pic.twitter.com/WubstomvF0— Lea DeLaria (@realleadelaria) September 12, 2017
-
Thank you, Edie https://t.co/RfbKXkHccO— Michael Urie (@michaelurie) September 12, 2017
-
Rest in peace, Edie Windsor. Thank you for your courage, for your fighting spirit, and for being such an inspiration to us all. https://t.co/ss1YXWy5Qa— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 12, 2017
-
Rest in peace Edith Windsor. Thank you for all you did. ❤️ https://t.co/iI91OG5iKz pic.twitter.com/rdjknpCgRr— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) September 12, 2017
-
Thank you, Edie Windsor.— Chely Wright (@chelywright) September 12, 2017
May you rest in peace, you dear soul.#Edie #Thea#Pioneers#MarriageEquality#LGBT https://t.co/mx20IHDN2B
-
We lost a hero today. Edith Windsor was an activist & pioneer, & her legacy will live on forever. Rest in Peace https://t.co/xiUjX9011G pic.twitter.com/fWVIZewr4f— LA LGBT Center (@LALGBTCenter) September 12, 2017
-
The arc of the moral universe bends toward justice. But sometimes it needs a good kick in the ass from people like Edie Windsor.— Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 12, 2017
-
Godspeed, Edith Windsor.— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) September 12, 2017
-
Long live Edie Windsor! We will be forever grateful. https://t.co/fXdtbxZ5RA— Andrew Lippa (@lippaofficial) September 12, 2017
-
She blazed a trail. May she rest in power. https://t.co/Cx52gaN2NY— Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) September 12, 2017
-
Thinking about Edith Windsor and rereading my favorite lede of all time: Ariel Levy's opening to "the perfect wife" https://t.co/LFtL9CRcUe pic.twitter.com/Ckk5GeUKIo— Julia Carpenter (@juliaccarpenter) September 12, 2017
-
Heartbroken to hear about the death of American hero Edith Windsor. Her landmark Supreme Court case struck down the Defense of Marriage Act. pic.twitter.com/RloBBqqpzo— Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) September 12, 2017
-
Heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend Edie Windsor.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 12, 2017
Fight for what is right and change the world.https://t.co/aUEo7rkIJQ
-
Today we lost a giant in the fight for LGBTQ rights. Rest in peace, Edie. https://t.co/P41CnSoVOp— Victory Fund (@VictoryFund) September 12, 2017
-
Thank you, Edie. We will miss you. We will lead with love. We won't postpone joy. And we will keep it hot. #RestInPeace #EdieWindsor— Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) September 12, 2017
-
Rest in peace, Edie Windsor. Thank you for paving the way. pic.twitter.com/KRLjCWdcqx— ACLU National (@ACLU) September 12, 2017
-
Edith Windsor made this country better. Her courage means millions of Americans can now marry the person they love. #LoveWins— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 12, 2017
