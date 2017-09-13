A Salute To Edie Windsor's Signature Style

Edith “Edie” Windsor, who was plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court case that paved the way for the nationwide legalization of same sex marriage, died Tuesday at age 88.

The long-time activist, who married her longtime partner and first wife Thea Spyer in Canada in 2007, sued the federal government after Spyer died in 2009 and Windsor was charged with an inheritance tax of $363,000 ― a tax she would have not incurred had their marriage been recognized.

Her case ended up in the Supreme Court, which ruled 5-4 that the section of the Defense of Marriage Act that recognized a “spouse” as only pertaining to a marriage between a man and woman was unconstitutional.

Post-death tributes began pouring in immediately for Windsor, who was an icon in the LGBTQ community and beyond thanks to her unwavering work toward equality. She made every public appearance with grace, elegance and her iconic style. She was often seen in a full power suit, but it was her accessories that gave her her own signature flair. Pink hats, scarves and pearl necklaces served as the hallmarks of her style.

Take a look back at her signature style moments below.