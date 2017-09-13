STYLE
A Salute To Edie Windsor's Signature Style

The activist and icon had an unforgettable look.

Edith “Edie” Windsor, who was plaintiff in the landmark Supreme Court case that paved the way for the nationwide legalization of same sex marriage, died Tuesday at age 88.

The long-time activist, who married her longtime partner and first wife Thea Spyer in Canada in 2007, sued the federal government after Spyer died in 2009 and Windsor was charged with an inheritance tax of $363,000 ― a tax she would have not incurred had their marriage been recognized.

Her case ended up in the Supreme Court, which ruled 5-4 that the section of the Defense of Marriage Act that recognized a “spouse” as only pertaining to a marriage between a man and woman was unconstitutional.   

Post-death tributes began pouring in immediately for Windsor, who was an icon in the LGBTQ community and beyond thanks to her unwavering work toward equality. She made every public appearance with grace, elegance and her iconic style. She was often seen in a full power suit, but it was her accessories that gave her her own signature flair. Pink hats, scarves and pearl necklaces served as the hallmarks of her style. 

Take a look back at her signature style moments below. 

    Entering the U.S. vs Windsor Supreme Court hearing on March 27, 2013.
    At The Center's annual gala hin New York City on April 11, 2013.
    At  the "Swim for Relief" benefiting Hurricane Sandy on Oct. 10, 2013. 
    At the New York City Pride Parade on June 30, 2013.
    At the opening of "Oh Hell No!" in New York City on Oct. 27, 2014. 
    With Roberta A. Kaplan at the premiere of "Carol" in New York City on Oct. 9, 2015. 
    At Live Out Loud's 2016 Young Trailblazers Gala in New York City on April 25, 2016.
    At the New York City Pride March on June 25, 2017. 
    At an event during NYC Pride on June 23, 2017.
    At the New York City Pride Parade on June 25, 2017.

Edie Windsor Reactions
