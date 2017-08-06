Education Trends, Tips, and Tricks from Around the World

As we strive for education greatness – in our homes, classrooms, communities, and across the country – it’s helpful to consider concepts and tools that have been tried and approved by others. A big part of the reason I write this blog is to share my ideas with you, and to encourage you to share your experiences and tips with me and with each other. Living in a time when information is readily accessible, we’re also able to virtually connect and collaborate with no need to leave or homes or classrooms. That’s why it’s incredibly important that we make sure we’re working to expand our horizons, not limit them. So, let’s explore! Here are two global education trends to think about.

South Korea is one of the top-performing countries in reading literacy, math, and science. The country has limited natural resources, so a well-educated workforce is seen as one of the best ways to be competitive in the global economy. Government spending on education is proportionally higher than in the United States, with a more even distribution of resources to poorer communities. Technology is a crucial element in connecting kids to learning opportunities. The coolest example of this? Engkey – a robotic teacher. Engkey allows students, even in very rural areas, to learn English from native speakers. The teachers can be located anywhere in the world, interact in real time, and are effective partially because kids think it’s fun to learn from a robot.

Some of us have access to technology in our classrooms, and some don’t. In many cases, the disparity is because of economic reasons that aren’t fair. We have to face that all kids in the U.S. are not receiving the same opportunities, but we don’t have to accept it. So first of all, I’m calling on all of you to be advocates for equality in education. It’s likely that in our lifetimes, we’ll see funding to schools and supplementary programs cut and restored repeatedly, but we have to keep grassroots efforts consistent. Secondly, we need to embrace technology – but we also have to use it in innovative ways. Giving a student and iPad is not, in and of itself, going to significantly enhance their learning experience. We don’t get quantifiable results just by having technology, that’s a result of how we use it. No need for a robot, why not connect your students to a classroom of kids in the same grade, across the country or across the globe?

Finland frequently makes the news in the education world because of their interesting, and sometimes controversial, school reforms. The country is viewed as going from having the worst educational system in Scandinavia to the first. Now, it’s important to point out that it is a very small, homogenous country. It’s hard to compare it to the U.S. in practically any way. Yet, I think there’s a lot we can learn from Finland.

First of all, an effort has been made to avoid strict control, fostering a competitive environment, teaching for the test, and screen-based learning. Yes, I just told you to fight to put technology in the hands of your kids and students. But once again (and I think we all already know this), we can’t expect kids to learn from gadgets. Parents, teachers, mentors, and fellow students are all more critical to the learning experience than even the best app. That’s why the application of collaboration and assessment used in Finnish schools is so effective. Cooperation, between teachers and classmates, is key. Tests are targeted to the students, not standardized assessments. While we may sometimes feel bound to “teaching for the test,” it’s important that we remember our students and children are individuals with unique achievement, struggles, and needs. Students should be encouraged to self-assess at home and in the classroom. When age appropriate, peer feedback can be incorporated to help students learn about constructive criticism and teamwork. Family engagement plays a huge role in this – involving parents

helps kids stay on track and accountable during holidays and summer break. A student who is inclined to self-assess will be more likely to stay on track and avoid the dreaded “summer slide.”