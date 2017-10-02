“We teach to the child and not the curriculum” ...

... is the philosophy of Educationally Speaking Center for Learning, Inc. Founded by Ty Lewis, a former public school educator with the goal of creating programs that would offer children an individualized education that would meet their needs, Educationally Speaking Center for Learning focuses on the remediation of a child's deficit first, and the standard second.

During her tenure as a public school educator, Ty noticed that there was a significant gap in reading for children in grades K-5th, particularly in low-income areas. Because of this deficit in reading, children had difficulty accessing the curriculum. As a result, they struggled in every academic area. Primarily, because schools are so focused on teaching the standard that they do not have time to address the child's deficit. She watched children struggle in the classroom, become labeled behavior problems because of their deficit, and express frustration because they could not read grade level texts. Ty knew that this was a problem in the community, and she wanted to provide a viable solution.

Educationally Speaking meets children where they are, builds student confidence, challenges the scholars to meet the goals set for them, and most importantly, teaches them that they were created with a future and hope.

It is the desire at Educationally Speaking that every child leaves the center as confident, proficient readers who can access the curriculum. With this, and based on student data from standardized testing and benchmark assessments, every child that enters a program through Educationally Speaking moves at least one to two grade levels during a nine month period.

Since opening in 2015, Educationally Speaking has served over 350 students in our various programs. Because of the generosity of donors, Educationally Speaking was able to provide free tuition to ten students during the 2016-17 school year to attend one of our programs. CEO Ty adds,

“Educationally Speaking is more than education. We are the village."

Just recently, Educationally Speaking partnered with Love Beyond Walls and collected water, canned goods, and socks for their organization. Educationally Speaking presented Love Beyond Walls with over 450 items to distribute to those in need. Educationally Speaking also hosts a Back to School Drive where they donate book bags to children in need, and a Christmas Drive to provide toys to children in low-income areas. Founder/CE0 Ty Lewis was recognized for being a trailblazer in the community by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Additionally, Educationally Speaking was recognized for the advancement of education by Stonewall Tell Elementary Foundation, Inc.

Educationally Speaking Center for Learning, Inc. currently offers tutoring, R.I.S.E. Saturday school, 6th Grade Saturday Academy, a Spanish program, and the Out of the Box Summer Program.

Ty Lewis, CEO