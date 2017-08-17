Educator Resources and Thoughts on Charlottesville

The shameful march in Charlottesville is only the most recent incident in a very long history of institutional racism and white privilege. It is our responsibility to recognize the privilege in our own lives and to work hard to rectify the inequity in society.

The shameful march in Charlottesville and its aftermath have been a stark reminder of the racism and injustice that plague our nation and impact the daily lives of our students, our families, and our teachers and staff of color. It is, of course, important that we speak out unambiguously against white supremacy. In addition, we need to listen to one another with a compassionate heart and an open mind, to support one another, and to take positive action against racism, homophobia, misogyny, anti-Semitism, xenophobia, and all forms of hatred.

As we know, this disgraceful incident is only the most recent in a very long history of institutional racism and white privilege. It is our responsibility to recognize the privilege in our own lives, and to work hard to rectify the inequity in society.

During his inaugural address, President Obama said, “There is nothing so defining of our character than giving our all to a difficult task.” As a community of educators we have the particularly challenging task of simultaneously processing our own feelings while building a better world for our children, teaching them to be respectful and empathetic, and helping them to process the reality of the world as it is. We have been entrusted with the responsibility to educate and empower our children with the capacity to think critically and compassionately, so they may in turn use their own lives in service of others.

There are no easy answers. We need to be open and vulnerable with one another as we have been in the last few days, engaging in dialogue around issues of race and class, injustice and inequity. We need to reflect and learn together and strive to continually deepen our understanding of these important issues.

In his autobiography “Walking with the Wind,” the distinguished civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis wrote:

About fifteen of us children were outside my Aunt Seneva’s house playing… and suddenly… My aunt herded us all inside. The wind was howling now and the house was starting to shake…. And then, a corner of the room started lifting up. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. None of us could. this storm was actually pulling the house toward the sky. With us inside it.

That was when Aunt Seneva told us to clasp hands. Hold hands, she said. Then she had us walk as a group toward the corner of the room that was rising. From the kitchen to the front of the house we walked, sheets of rain beating on the tin roof. Then we walked back in the other direction, as another end of the house began to lift.

And so it went, back and forth, fifteen of us walking with the wind, holding that trembling house down with the weight of our small bodies.

More than half a century has passed since that day, and it has struck me more than once over those many years that our society is not unlike the children in that house rocked again and again by the winds of one storm or another, the walls around us seeming at times as if they might fly apart.

It seemed that way in the 1960s, at the height of the civil rights movement, when America itself felt as if it might burst at the seams – so much tension, so many storms. But the people of conscience never left the house. They never ran away. They stayed, they came together and they did the best they could, clasping hands and moving toward the corner of the house that was the weakest.

And then another corner would lift, and we would go there.

And eventually, inevitably, the storm would settle, and the house would still stand.

But we knew another storm would come, and we would have to do it all over again.

And we did.

And we still do, all of us. You and I.

Children holding hands, walking with the wind. That is America to me – not just the movement for civil rights but the endless struggle to respond with decency, dignity and a sense of brotherhood to all the challenges that face us.

All educators can serve as an example for our students, support them, and guide them to become caring, compassionate leaders who contribute to the greater good.