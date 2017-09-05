Educators, If You Aren't Listening to This Podcast You're Not Ready For The School Year

I’m a tech geek.

My students utilize computers, the Smartboard, and tablets more than they use papers and pens. We can see our responses up on the screen, in real time data. We learn to utilize Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and Canva in our spare time, to create themes for our classroom. We watch pop culture clips and media to understand complicated concepts: A clip of the classes in the movie “Divergent” to understand hierarchy or a clip from “A Bug’s Life” to understand imperialism.

I am adamant about revolutionizing the classroom for the next generation, utilizing items from their everyday lives to enhance my pedagogy.

I’m elated that scholars have me and other dynamics to provide this awesomeness for them. But what about us?

I’ve been longing for something that highlights my profession in a trendy milennial/Gen X & Z way, the way my student’s tech/systems do. I’ve heard a few podcasts about worksheet management and new #edtech programs. I’ve been to panels where educators engage in fiery debates about their philosophies.

But real talk?

I’ve been yearning to kick back and listen to an educator “Serial.” I’ve been hungry for an educator “Game of Thrones” or “Daily Show.” Give me something that reflects my profession as the evolving craft that it is. I need something that’s reflective of me.

Boom.

Dr. Shaun Woodly hits my inbox. He said, “I have this podcast.”

Listen, I’ve heard this statement so many times I’ve become numb to it. I love and support my friends’ endeavors, but we’re hitting ponzi scheme arena with how many podcasts exist (and are forgotten about).

Woodly started to explain the podcast’s purpose and I was suddenly enthralled, “The mission of the Urban & Educating Podcast is to help K-8 educators absolutely flourish in the classroom! The goal is to challenge the norm of teacher podcasts & blogs, but always to inform, inspire, and motivate! I believe in equipping teachers with the tools to capitalize on their own strengths to perform to their greatest potential and beyond, all in an effort to promote the highest levels of student achievement!”

But that’s just the mission statement.

The podcast features commentaries from folks that are poster-children for cultural competency in the classroom, how to build relationships with students, getting a 100% pass-rate in math, and even using fantasy football in academic spaces.

Dr. Tamarah Davis, an educator with great advice on teaching overseas in Dubai says, “The pro is that it definitely opens up your world view...the cons, for me, other than the obvious language barriers, were the cultural differences.” Davis converses about cultural gestures and how some things we perceive as inappropriate or awkward in our region can be interpreted differently, overseas.

Justin Tinsley, a culture and sports writer for ESPN’s The Undefeated, calls in for almost an hour to offer solid tips on how educators could build camaraderie amongst themselves with fantasy football, “If you’ve never experienced fantasy football, you just don’t throw yourselves to the wolves, I would definitely do a mock draft so you can get the pace and the feel of things. Things won’t always go in your favor, but you have to be willing to adjust on the fly.”

Sound familiar? Sound interesting?

Good.

Woodly’s podcast, “Urban and Educating,” is what we’ve all been waiting for. It’s a conversation with the teacher across the hall, a sip at the water cooler, and an interdisciplinary strategy meeting in the teacher’s lounge, all in your ears.

Get hip, before the school year begins.