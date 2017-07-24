Efficient or lazy?

As you know by now, I'm pretty much obsessed with feng-shui time management and my mind constantly whirls around this topic.

Have you ever gotten into a situation where one thing just kind of leads to another and leads to another and before you know it, you are completely off track?

Oh my goodness. Haven't been on social media in weeks.

We have been remodeling our side kitchen and are almost there so my focus is again back on my business. As I thought that throwing in one more throw rug to the washing machine would not be a big distraction, I did it.

Well then, I just moved that rug out of the washer. Pretty mundane discussion. Except that the back of the rug had completely shredded, making a huge mess in the washing machine. Big sigh.

So now I have the choice of either cleaning up that big mess and continuing on with my computer tasks right now or leaving it. Well leaving that big mess in the washing machine is not much of an option even though I didn't anticipate it.

So there I am cleaning out the washing machine. And then guess what? That rubber backing had gotten all over our garage floor and created more of a mess. Another huge sigh 😔.

Oh my goodness!! What did I do to get myself so off course? I have been cleaning all week and really don't feel like doing more of it right now. I need to work on my business!

So the question was then, do I vacuum out the garage which would be a time-consuming project ( there is no doubt that it needs it! ) or do I just inch over that wet dry vac to the affected part of the garage and suck up the nasty rubber backing?

The thought crossed my mind. Lazy? Am I being lazy? An old accusation from my first husband multiple decades in the past. Then I paid attention to my thought process. Or efficient? I took two minutes vacuuming up the new mess only and continued back focusing on my work.

What thoughts go through your head when you're distracted? Has a similar scenario happened to you?

