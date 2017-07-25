Eggplant Parmesan (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You will need:

1 large eggplant

1 lb. angel hair pasta

2 cups breadcrumbs

2 vegan eggs (I used Follow Your Heart's VeganEgg)

1/4 cup olive oil

6 tomatoes

1 medium yellow onion

3 cloves garlic

1/4 cup white sugar

12 oz tomato paste

2 tsp basil

2 tsp oregano

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

2 cups water

Directions:

1. Start tomato sauce by adding olive oil, minced garlic, and chopped onion to sauce pan. Saute until soft.

2. Add chopped tomatoes, sugar, water, tomato paste, and all spices to pan. Simmer on medium low heat for at least 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. While sauce is cooking, follow directions on your vegan egg replacement to make 2 vegan eggs and set aside. Place breadcrumbs in separate bowl and set aside.

4. Wash and cut eggplant into 1/4 inch thick slices.

5. Dredge eggplant in vegan egg, then breadcrumbs. Place on a lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes, flipping halfway through.

6. Cook pasta according to box.