EgoMunk makes His/Her mark in the U.S. with “The Only Sin Is Religion”

Nobody knows who EgoMunk is. EgoMunk could be male or female, tall or short, very familiar or obscure in the U.S. We are told EgoMunk is a celebrity over in the UK where he/she is from, but EgoMunk doesn’t think that is the important thing. The most important thing to EgoMunk is that the music gets to the people and they are not distracted by the trappings of the person’s fame who makes it.

Fans seem to agree, with EgoMunk’s first release “Footsteps to Mars” growing to 300,000 free downloads. The subsequent single, “Drones” got nearly 125k streams on Spotify in about 4 months. EgoMunk is on the rise in the US and is preparing his/her second single release.

Contributors sign non-disclosure agreements, even the people who market EgoMunk’s music have no idea who he/she is. There aren’t photos to speak of. EgoMunk’s voice is changed on the music, so as not to be recognizable. Most press is made up of quotes provided or email interviews sent through intermediaries. Videos are made by EgoMunk’s fans and friends – as with Ben Marlowe on EgoMunk’s brand new video for “The Only Sin Is Religion.”

Director Ben Marlowe shared, “When creating ‘The Only Sin Is Religion,’ for Egomunk I tried to concentrate on the grit of the song, and create visuals that convey an idea of upheaval and expansion. Reacting to the footage of a man caked in dirt and grime, being held up by strings and pulled in every direction by an overbearing presence-- I added animation, lights and quick cuts that sync with the climax of the song.”

He goes on to explain “As we journey through this ‘puppets’ struggle to free himself we are accompanied with visuals of religious dread, and practices. Trying to convey to internal struggle of the subject. And when he finally breaks free and dances in celebration I wanted the animation and editing to convey a moment of relief after being bombarded with religious hypocrisies. Egomunk’s voice and the music made this task easy as the song itself captures the frustration and almost angry reaction to what we call ‘religion’.”