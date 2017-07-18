Egypt is changing the narrative: One woman at a time!

If you have not been following the news coming from Egypt lately or my social media posts, then you are definitely missing a lot. Just two weeks ago (July 2-3, 2017), 31 Egyptian female expatriates participated in the FIRST ever conference for women in Egypt. The two-day conference titled “ Egypt Can: Feminist version” came under the patronage of the President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and was organized by the Ministry of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates’ Affairs in collaboration with the National Council for Women (NCW).

While I personally got the privilege and the honor to participate and be recognized for my work in the fields of librarianship, fundraising and diversity as an Egyptian American. I also got to witness history in the making.

While the conference’s main agenda was to highlight the significant power that the Egyptian women abroad have to reflect Egypt’s true image to the international community as well as their contributions all over the world, it also did not forget to honor and highlight the amazing accomplishments Egyptian women have accomplished locally and regionally.

I was impressed to see the conference hall full of highly accomplished women representing all fields of work and study highlighting the important role females play in medical, economic, political, social and even in the internal and external security fields.

I got the honor of meeting a group of highly accomplished Egyptian Women who serve in the Police Department and where able with their hard work, dedication and persistence to fight all the stereotypes and reach to the highest levels of ranking in the Egyptian Police Department and ministry of internal affairs.

Among the participants, I saw women representatives from higher education, justice, investment, international cooperation, health and military production ministries, in addition to a large number of NGOs headed by females.

In attendance, they also highlighted the fact that the current Egyptian cabinet has four female ministers serving and tackling some of the country’s hardest issues (Minister of International Cooperation, Minister of Immigration and Expatriates Affairs, and the Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform). They also highlighted Egypt's first female governor who seems to be very optimistic about the future of Egyptian women under Sisi.

I also can’t afford to forget the brilliant role that the National Council of Women plays under the leadership of Dr. Maya Morsi and her Team. Together and her Excellency Ambassador Nabila Makram Minister of Immigration proved to the Egyptians and to the whole world that with collaboration, collegiality and selflessness EGYPT CAN and Egypt will continue to work with the power of its women towards achieving it sustainable development strategy .. Egypt's vision 2030

Receiving my award from her Excellency Ambassador Nabila Makram Minister of Immigration and Dr. Maya Morsi, President of the National Council of Women.

Please follow this link to see a running list compiled by Egypt Independent of the names and titles of the 31 brilliant female participants at the conference that I got the honor and privilege to meet.

During my panel discussion at the conference with his excelleny Mr. Helmey El Namnam Minister of Culture

I also encourage you to continuously follow the amazing and refreshing work of the Egyptian National Council of Women as they celebrate the year of the Egyptian Women and continuously highlight models of Egyptian Women across the country in an effort to change the narrative and the current stereotypes of Egyptian Women.

#changethenarrative is a campaign I started two years ago on my twitter and Instagram seeds and I encourage you all to continue to change the narrative in your daily life not only as women but also as human beings.